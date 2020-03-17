LONDON: British foreign minister Dominic Raab advised British nationals on Tuesday to stop all non-essential travel globally for the next 30 days, the latest stringent measure taken by the government to try to stem a growing coronavirus outbreak.
“With immediate effect, I have taken the decision to advise British nationals against non-essential travel globally, for an initial period of 30 days and of course subject to ongoing review,” Raab told parliament.
Britons should stop all non-essential travel globally: foreign minister
- Latest stringent measure taken by the government to try to stem a growing coronavirus outbreak
