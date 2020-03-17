You are here

Moroccan journalist sentenced to jail over tweet

Journalist Omar Radi was ordered to pay a fine of 500 dirhams ($52). (Photo credit: CFImedias / YouTube)
Updated 17 March 2020
AFP

  • A court in the Casablanca district of Ain Sebaa also ordered Radi to pay a fine of 500 dirhams ($52)
  • The ruling was immediately criticized by Amnesty International
RABAT: Moroccan journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi said Tuesday he had been handed a four-month suspended sentence for criticizing a judge in a tweet.
A court in the Casablanca district of Ain Sebaa also ordered Radi to pay a fine of 500 dirhams ($52), said the journalist, who reported the verdict in a tweet as courts in Morocco are closed to the public under measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I had expected the trial to be scrapped. It is an attack on my freedom of expression,” Radi told AFP, adding that he will appeal the verdict.
The ruling was immediately criticized by Amnesty International, which urged Moroccan authorities to quash the sentence.
“Even though today’s verdict means Radi won’t serve time in prison, he should never have been put on trial in the first place or sentenced for expressing peaceful views on social media,” Amnesty’s regional director Heba Morayef said in a statement.
“This sentence reinforces the message that anyone in Morocco who stands up for human rights will be punished.”
In April last year, Radi criticized judge Lahcen Tolfi after he upheld sentences of up to 20 years in jail against leaders of a protest movement that rocked the country’s north in 2016 and 2017.
Radi was detained briefly in December and charged with “insulting magistrates” before being released following a social media outcry over his arrest.

UN slams harassment  of journalists in Iran 

UN slams harassment  of journalists in Iran 

  • BBC Persian journalist told she would be killed within a month, followed by many of her colleagues
LONDON: Journalists in Iran are used to reporting on human rights abuses against citizens, but now they are covering their own plight.

Last week, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released a statement condemning harassment and intimidation faced by Persian-language news outlets, including the BBC.

The broadcaster reported that its journalists have faced death threats, criminal investigations, frozen assets and public defamation. 

It added that journalists’ relatives have been held in “degrading conditions” and pressured to try to make their family members leave the BBC.

Iran has come under intense scrutiny for its treatment of journalists and other human rights abuses following widespread anti-government protests starting in November.

The UN’s statement — issued by special rapporteurs Agnes Callamard, Javaid Rehman, David Kaye and Michel Forst — referred to the case of a BBC Persian TV presenter facing death threats and harassment, reportedly at the hands of the Iranian authorities. 

Rana Rahimpour spoke to the UN’s Human Rights Council on March 9, where she addressed a letter she had received threatening her with assassination within a month.

It went on to say that Rahimpour would be the first BBC Persian journalist to be killed, and that many of her colleagues would suffer the same fate soon after.

In their statement, the rapporteurs said: “These allegations are extremely concerning and if confirmed, would indicate that the Iranian authorities are prepared to use force extraterritorially, in violation of international law.

“Harassment, surveillance, death threats against journalists, within and outside domestic boundaries violate international human rights law, including the right to physical integrity, the right to life and the right to freedom of expression.”

They added: “When these acts are conducted extraterritorially, as with BBC Persian Services, these acts violate international law regulating the use of force in times of peace. These ultimately constitute serious threats to global security and thus demand strong reactions on the part of the governments of the countries where BBC Persian Service journalists reside.”

Tehran’s draconian approach to foreign journalists and their agencies did not spring out of the protest movement, with The Economist’s Middle East correspondent Nicholas Pelham detained for seven weeks from July 2019. 

BBC Director General Tony Hall appealed to the new secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Ali Bagheri Kani, saying he hoped it could “open a new chapter in relations between the Iranian authorities and the BBC.”

A Western journalist who has worked extensively in Iran told Arab News on condition of anonymity: “BBC Persian has a special place in the Iranian media diet. People watch it obsessively, and even government officials watch it. It’s rare, quality news. It’s run to a large extent by people who’ve lived in Iran recently, so it’s not as alienated from the realities of Iran as other channels based in London or Los Angeles.”

He said: “These are professional journalists, many of whom are known to the political class. Because it’s so closely watched and run by people who know the culture and inflections of Iran, it really threatens the regime. The regime does this practice of trying to shape the tone of coverage by harassing the relatives of BBC Persian relatives.”

He added: “They (the regime) really think they can shape coverage by threatening individual correspondents again and again. It’s a terrible situation, and it adds to the pressures on journalists trying to cover Iran that they (Tehran) respond to coverage they don’t like by threatening people’s families.”

Iran has yet to respond to the allegations.

