You are here

  • Home
  • Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Harrow is considered one of the most elite boarding schools in the UK. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mbaq7

Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

Harrow School in London closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

  • King Ghazi bin Faisal, who ruled Iraq from 1933 to 1939, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II are among the school's alumni
  • The headmaster of the £41,000-a-year school said in a letter to parents that a student who returned home to avoid a quarantine restriction had tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 18 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: One of the UK’s most prestigious boarding schools has closed after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
Harrow School in north-west London, which teaches boys aged 13 to 18, has stopped all lessons and the 830 pupils who board are being sent home, the Daily Mail reported.
Students will instead be taught online until the end of the current term.
The headmaster of the £41,000-a-year school said in a letter to parents that a student who returned home to avoid a quarantine restriction had tested positive for COVID-19.
Some members of the teaching and non-teaching staff are also self-isolating at home in line with UK government advice.
The letter also stated that a number of students were showing symptoms related to coronavirus.
“The number of boys presenting with the symptoms associated with COVID-19 and the nature of boarding life at Harrow have led us to conclude with regret that the school cannot continue to operate until the end of term,” the letter said.
“This decision has been taken exclusively because it is no longer possible to adequately operate the support necessary for full boarding.”
Harrow is considered one of the most elite boarding schools in the UK.
King Ghazi bin Faisal, who ruled Iraq from 1933 to 1939, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II are among it’s alumni.
The closure comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the government would be taking decisions imminently on the possible closure of schools, with some forced to partially or fully close due to the spread of coronavirus.
Currently, head-teachers are being forced to make unilateral decisions about closing as they struggle to cope amid rising staff and student absences.

Topics: harrow school London China Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
Toilet paper shortages caused by coronavirus fears causes spirt in bidet interest
Middle-East
UAE stops issuing visas on arrival and bans citizens from traveling abroad over coronavirus

India political activist arrested for selling cow urine to combat virus

Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP

India political activist arrested for selling cow urine to combat virus

Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP

KOLKATA: An activist with India's ruling party has been arrested after a volunteer fell ill from drinking cow urine at a party to combat the novel coronavirus, police said Wednesday, as interest grows in home remedies amid the pandemic.
Narayan Chatterjee, a Bharatiya Janata Party activist, was arrested by West Bengal state police late Tuesday for "organising the cow urine consumption event and compelling a civic volunteer to drink cow urine", Kolkata police chief Anuj Sharma told AFP.
"The civic volunteer fell sick on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with the police. The BJP activist was arrested on Tuesday night."
The president of BJP's West Bengal branch told AFP Chatterjee's arrest was "unfortunate".
"India is a democratic country. Everyone has the right to express his opinion," Dilip Ghosh said.
"It's unfortunate that Chatterjee was arrested for expressing his opinion organising the event. We don't know if the civic volunteer was forced to drink cow urine."
Many in the Hindu-majority nation of 1.3 billion consider cows sacred and believe drinking cow urine is a panacea for all manner of ailments, from arthritis and asthma to cancer and diabetes.
Last week, dozens of Hindu activists held a cow urine party in the capital New Delhi where they staged fire rituals and drank urine from earthen cups in order to fight the COVID-19.
Critics have rejected the urine claims as quackery.
A milk trader in the same state was arrested Tuesday for selling cow urine and dung and claiming they "would keep the novel coronavirus at bay", senior police officer from Hooghly district Humayan Kabir told AFP.
Kabir said the trader, Sheikh Masud, was selling cow urine at 500 Indian rupees ($6.69) a litre and cow dung at 400 rupees a kilogramme (2.2 pounds).
Masud, who hung a poster at his shop with the words "Drink cow urine to ward off coronavirus" told police he was inspired to sell the excrement after hearing about the Delhi party.
AFP has sought comment from the Ministry of Health on whether cow dung and cow urine are effective in curing COVID-19.
The World Health Organisation in India has also been contacted for comment over the urine and dung claims.
The government said Wednesday there have been 151 positive cases and three deaths from the virus in India, the world's second-most populous country with 1.3 billion people.
Most schools, entertainment facilities including cinemas, and even the iconic Taj Mahal have already been closed in India to try and stop the spread of the outbreak.

Topics: India China Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Hundreds of women in India brave virus threat to protest citizenship law

Latest updates

India political activist arrested for selling cow urine to combat virus
UK agents ‘complicit in torture’ of brother of Manchester Arena bomber
Saudi public prosecution bureau arrests and prosecutes coronavirus rumor monger
British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos
UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.