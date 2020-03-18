You are here

  • Home
  • British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos

British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos

British tourists face being stuck in Morocco following the Kingdom’s decision to impose a travel ban this week in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vuawb

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos

  • UK’s Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly has reassured British nationals stuck in the country
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: British tourists face being stuck in Morocco following the Kingdom’s decision to impose a travel ban this week in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Social media accounts from UK holidaymakers in the country suggest chaotic scenes at Marrakech and Agadir airports, despite the Moroccan authorities green-lighting 100 “rescue flights.”

The UK’s Ambassador to Morocco Thomas Reilly has reassured British nationals stuck in the country that the embassy was doing everything possible to repatriate them, according to the Guardian.

“Please bear with us, I know this is horrible for you guys. We are doing everything we can,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He urged any British tourists to follow the embassy’s social media pages for more information.

His efforts have been praised in some quarters, but others were critical of the British authorities’ response.

One tourist, Rory O’Connor, who is trapped in Marrakesh, spoke to the Daily Mail: “We've been in a queue for easyJet for four hours. We’re probably still another hour to an hour and a half from the front.”

He said many holidaymakers were being given conflicting advice from the embassy and airport workers.

“The information being provided by the British Embassy is completely different to what’s being said at the airport,” O’Connor told the MailOnline.

“The ambassador claimed he was getting 30 planes sent over but easyJet, Ryanair and British Airways have no information on the flights. The Embassy has been useless,” he said. 

Another British visitor spoke to the Guardian and said she feared for her asthmatic mother and her 72-year-old husband, who were stuck at Marrakech airport for hours.

“They were told their British Airways flight tomorrow was cancelled, no flights available with other carriers and to ‘contact the Embassy.’

“When I got through to the Foreign Office they told me to follow the ambassador’s Facebook page which had the most up to date info. The Foreign Office said they were ‘trying to confirm where the ambassador got his information that rescue flights were being laid on from’ which has made me extremely anxious.

“The French government seem to have laid on repatriation flights, apparently the Germans at the airport say the same,” she said.

Morocco suspended all international flights on Monday as part of its measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Topics: coronavirus China Coronavirus Morocco UK tourism

Related

World
Europeans leave Morocco on special flights as regular air links halted
Update
Middle-East
Coronavirus Middle East - First death in Morocco, Jordan restricts travel and more cases in UAE

UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise

Updated 47 min 2 sec ago
AFP

UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise

  • Death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day
  • Johnson says there is 'massive effort' to build enough ventilators to treat the worst-hit patients
Updated 47 min 2 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain announced Wednesday it would be closing schools in the coming days to stem the spread of coronavirus, as the death toll topped 100 and Londoners braced for tougher measures to tackle the outbreak.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held off following the lead of other European countries in shutting schools, because of the impact it would have on the workforce.
But as the outbreak spreads and the death toll reached 104, up from 71 in a day, he said schools would be closed indefinitely later this week.
"After schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed," he told his daily news conference, without giving a date for their re-opening.
Exceptions will be made for key workers -- including healthcare staff, police and delivery drivers -- and for the most vulnerable children.
Johnson earlier this week advised people to work from home and avoid unnecessary social contact and travel, warning the infection rate was starting to spike.
On Wednesday he said this was having an effect but repeated advice for people with symptoms to self-isolate for between one and two weeks, depending on circumstances.
"Everyone must follow the advice to protect themselves and their families, but also, more importantly to protect the wider public," he said.
Johnson added that "we will not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures."
Speculation is rife that London in particular could soon be subject to more draconian measures, as the capital records the most number of cases.
"We know London is ahead of the rest of us so we may see more stringent measures than even those that we have announced so far being taken," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in Edinburgh earlier.
The government will on Thursday introduce legislation giving it emergency powers to deal with the outbreak, including to close premises and restrict gatherings.
Lawmakers were earlier told to stay away from Johnson's weekly question time in parliament amid warnings that Westminster is a particularly infectious area.
Some 25 MPs, including a cabinet minister, are already thought to have isolated themselves.
"There's a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster," tweeted epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson, a government adviser, as he announced that he had also developed symptoms.
MPs will gather on Thursday however to debate new emergency legislation to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, which ministers hope to push through within days.
The government says its powers will only be used when "absolutely necessary" and the bill has support from opposition parties.
But some MPs voiced concern at the sweeping nature and duration of the proposals, and the effect on civil liberties.
Johnson's government has come under pressure to do more to tackle the outbreak of COVID-19, given the tough lockdowns imposed in other European countries.
But he insisted all action was driven by the science, adding: "We're going to do the right measures at the right time."
So far Britain has around 2,600 cases, but chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance this week warned that 55,000 Britons could have the virus at a "reasonable" estimate.
The new social distancing advice sparked warnings that many businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, could go bust.
The FTSE 100 slumped again Wednesday, dropping as much as 5.0 percent in morning trade, while the pound hit its lowest level since 1985 against the dollar, touching $1.1828.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced a package of support for businesses, including government-backed loans of at least £330 billion ($395 billion, 360 billion euros).
On Wednesday, Johnson also promised legislation to protect individuals unable to pay their rent because of job losses caused by the crisis to avoid evictions.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 United Kingdom

Related

Sport
Sport cancelations indicative of uncertain times due to coronavirus
Lifestyle
Celebrities, politicians, sports stars infected by the coronavirus

Latest updates

British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos
UK closes schools as coronavirus deaths rise
Duterte declares ‘state of calamity’ in Philippines
Saudi Health Ministry announces 67 new cases of coronavirus
Sport cancelations indicative of uncertain times due to coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.