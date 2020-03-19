You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices plunge again to lowest in 20 years

Oil prices plunge again to lowest in 20 years

Wall Street stocks resumed their downward slide on Wednesday as the economic toll mounts from the near-shutdown of industrial and services sectors. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yd5mx

Updated 16 sec ago
Frank Kane

Oil prices plunge again to lowest in 20 years

Updated 16 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices suffered on global markets again on Wednesday as fears intensified about the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak and soaring crude supplies.
Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, fell as low as $25.30, down more than 12 percent — its lowest price in nearly 20 years. West Texas Intermediate, the US standard, fell to just over $22 a barrel, a decline of more than 17 percent on the day.
The price of crude has been plunging since the beginning of the month when the output agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia fell apart. It has roughly halved from then, as the Kingdom has cut prices to global customers and dramatically ramped up supplies as global demand drops.
Analysts believe the falls could continue. US investment bank Goldman Sachs is forecasting $20 per barrel by the middle of the year. “The oil demand collapse from the spreading coronavirus looks increasingly sharp,” Goldman said.
A spokesman for President Putin said: “Of course, this is a low price. I would like it to be higher.”
Some industry experts were hoping for a renewed supply deal between OPEC and Russia, but Saudi Arabia has shown no sign of wanting to be involved. The Kingdom is in the process of increasing its maximum sustainable capacity to 12.3 million barrels a day, ultimately going to 13 million. It has ruled out participation in OPEC talks due this month, but now canceled.
In New York, shares were hit again on coronavirus fears, with the main S&P 500 index down more than 5 percent, despite official pledges of federal intervention to support markets and business activity.

 

 

Topics: oil prices OPEC Russia

Related

Business & Economy
Oil price crash: Will it affect the move to green energy?
Business & Economy
Saudi Tadawul leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

  • Decision taken to ensure steady supplies to global markets
  • Closure of palm plantations as a part of the measures earlier had caused concerns in top importers, including India
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, SINGAPORE: Malaysia has directed palm plantations to continue operations even as the country shuts businesses to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a producer group said on Wednesday, ensuring steady supplies of the tropical oil to global markets.

Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, which is used in everything from cosmetics to cookies and accounts for about 65 percent of global edible oil exports.

The country has closed its borders and restricted internal movement by shutting schools and businesses from Wednesday until March 31, after its tally of infections climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia, at 790 cases and two deaths.

Closure of palm plantations as a part of the measures earlier had caused concerns in top importers, including India.

But the commodities minister on Wednesday agreed to exempt palm plantations from the restricted movement order, Nageeb Wahab, chief executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Association, told Reuters.

“The minister informed us that the Cabinet has reviewed our appeal and reasoning, and consented to allow the industry to resume operations with immediate effect,” Wahab said.

FASTFACT

● Malaysia is the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil.

● The country’s February end-stocks fell to 1.68 million tons, the lowest since June 2017.

Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 5 percent in early trade on supply concerns after plantations were forced to shut operations. Palm futures prices also rose in China and India.

Palm oil analysts had estimated that Malaysia’s crude palm production would drop by 350,000-700,000 tons for the month of March due to the harvest pause, potentially cutting March inventories to 1.0 million to 1.3 million tons.

India, the world’s top vegetable oil importer, could have taken a hit if the supply was disrupted, said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker. He said India had less than a month’s supply.

India, which consumes about 1.9 million tons of edible oil a month, has 1.5 million tons at ports and in the pipeline traders said. The country on an average imports 1.25 million tons a month, the balance made up with domestic production.

China, the world’s second-biggest edible oil importer, has large inventories of soybean oil but stockpiles have started declining.

Malaysia’s February end-stocks fell to 1.68 million tons, the lowest since June 2017, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, has yet to take a decision on plantation closures, an industry official said.

Topics: Malaysia China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
IMF rejects Maduro’s bid for emergency loan to fight virus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to cut 5% of 2020 budget to fight effects of coronavirus pandemic

Latest updates

Oil prices plunge again to lowest in 20 years
Amman to close all its borders: Jordan army
Refugees in limbo at Turkish-Greek border
French police impose over 4,000 fines for violating lockdown rules
Malaysia exempts palm plantations from virus closures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.