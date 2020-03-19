You are here

  • Home
  • Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

Germany’s police force has been hard-pressed to maintain calm and order as the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jx5ze

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle

  • The army began mobilizing its first batches of reserve troops over the weekend
  • Europe’s biggest economy has a pool of 75,000 reservists for whom the army has updated contact details
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany is calling up tens of thousands of reservists to help in the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said Thursday.
The army began mobilizing its first batches of reserve troops over the weekend, said the minister, adding that it will next standby “other reservist troops in through very targeted calls, and through a general call.”
Europe’s biggest economy has a pool of 75,000 reservists for whom the army has updated contact details, the minister said.
Some 2,300 reservists responded to the weekend mobilization call, including more than 900 who can be deployed to health services, said Kramp-Karrenbauer.
Describing the fight against COVID-19 a marathon, the minister said soldiers can step in when the capacity of civil forces is exhausted.
“We can and will deliver what is needed from us,” she said.
The German government is accelerating efforts to ramp up capacity to treat patients, as official data show the number of infections soaring past 10,000.
The numbers, which also include 20 deaths, are compiled by the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute using information from regional authorities of cases tested for the virus.
But depending on an individual state’s policies, many other possible infections may not be reflected in the numbers because the patients have not been tested as they show only mild symptoms or have not been in contact with a known case.
Speaking at a separate press conference, Health Minister Jens Spahn said regulations will be eased for employees in medical services to help in hospitals, to take the pressure off qualified nurses and doctors.

Topics: China Coronavirus Germany

Related

World
Germany to reintroduce border controls with five countries
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East nations close borders to contain coronavirus as global pandemic worsens

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
AP

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

  • The 69-year-old Barnier said in a Twitter video message Thursday that he is doing well and has a good morale
  • Barnier’s announcement prompted a series of good wishes messages, including from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief negotiator for the bloc’s future relationship with Britain after Brexit, has been infected with the new coronavirus.

The 69-year-old Barnier said in a Twitter video message Thursday that he is doing well and has a good morale.

“I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team,” Barnier said from his home, where he has been confined. “For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.”

Barnier’s announcement prompted a series of good wishes messages, including from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

Even before Barnier’s tweet, the second round of post-Brexit trade negotiations that was due to take place in London this week had already been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. London is the epicenter of Britain’s virus infections.

The pandemic has scuttled face-to-face negotiations between the two sides and has increased speculation that the UK government will have to extend its self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline to strike a deal with the bloc.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is refusing to discuss that idea, at least in public. On Wednesday he said the Dec. 31 date was enshrined in British law, and “I have no intention of changing it.”

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 219,000 people around the world and killed more than 8,900. About 84,000 have recovered. Aside from the elderly and the sick, most people only have mild or moderate symptoms, like a fever or cough.

Negotiating teams from both sides said they were looking at alternative ways of continuing the negotiations, including by video conferencing.

Although Britain left the political institutions of the EU on Jan. 31, it remains part of the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union until the end of this year.

Johnson has said he wants a comprehensive trade deal completed this year. The Conservative leader said he won’t seek an extension to the country’s current transition period, insisting that 11 months is more than enough time to secure a wide-ranging deal with the EU for goods and services.

Under the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU, the country can request a one-time extension to the transition for up two years.

The coronavirus outbreak, though, has raised questions as to whether a Brexit trade deal can now be completed in time, given the increasingly onerous restrictions on travel and work being put in place as a result of the outbreak.

Opposition lawmakers from the Labour Party have said the Johnson should ask for an extension given how an already tight timetable has been made even tighter by the virus.

The talks began earlier this month in Brussels, and are due to alternate between the EU’s headquarters and London.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
As coronavirus kicks in, UAE stops all sporting activities
Middle-East
Iran’s death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises to 1,284

Latest updates

English football extends shutdown until April 30
UK pulls some troops from Iraq training mission over coronavirus
Germany calls up reservists in coronavirus battle
ASEAN summit in Vietnam postponed until end-June over coronavirus
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.