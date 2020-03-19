You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news

Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news

A worker disinfects a main avenue outside the parliament building in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on the day Moroccan authorities called on citizens to limit their movements, in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7m9ds

Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news

  • “Fake news is the first cause of panic among citizens,” said Prime Minister Saad Eddine El-Otmai
  • Other people were arrested for attacking the government over its strict measures against public gathering
Updated 19 March 2020
Reuters

RABAT: Moroccan police have arrested at least a dozen people for spreading rumors about the coronavirus, authorities said on Thursday, including a woman who used her YouTube channel to say the disease did not exist.
“Fake news is the first cause of panic among citizens,” said Prime Minister Saad Eddine El-Otmai, comparing the spread of misinformation with contagion of the disease.
Other people were arrested for attacking the government over its strict measures against public gathering, urging people to ignore them, or saying a lockdown had been implemented when it had not.
Rights groups have criticized Morocco for what they see as an increasing crackdown on free speech over the past year, including prison terms for people who have spoken against senior officials on Twitter.
The North African kingdom has confirmed 61 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths. Most of the sick caught the virus abroad, but it has now also started to transmit within Moroccan cities.
The government has closed all mosques, schools, cafes and restaurants, as well as sports and entertainment venues, and has banned all international passenger flights.
The most recent arrest was of a 48-year-old woman who was taken into custody on Wednesday after denying the existence of the coronavirus on her YouTube channel and urging her compatriots to ignore precautionary measures.
Another woman, in an audio recording widely spread on Whatsapp, said the tourist hub of Marrakech, one of Morocco’s biggest cities, was under lockdown and warned people not to go there.
A man known as “Abou Naim” was arrested for “instigating hatred” and “undermining public order” after he recorded a video on social media criticizing the authorities decision to close all mosques.
Cars with loudspeakers have been deployed in different Moroccan cities asking people to stay at home. Public transport, streets and market places have been disinfected.
A government fund that was created to upgrade health infrastructure and assist the most vulnerable economic sectors has garnered more than $1.5 billion in donations.

Topics: Morocco China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Morocco temporarily waive airport slot rule

Qatar government warns against misinformation amid earthquake claims, hints at COVID-19 gossip

Updated 19 March 2020
Arab News

Qatar government warns against misinformation amid earthquake claims, hints at COVID-19 gossip

  • The rumors came after an old news clipping was circulated
  • Qatar prosecutes people for spreading falsehoods
Updated 19 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Qatari government has warned legal action will be taken against people for spreading false information, after rumors of an earthquake appeared on social media.

Claims of the suspected earthquake in Qatar were dismissed as misinformation by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on Thursday after people shared an old news clipping on social media.

According to the QMD, the news clipping was a report from several years ago about a previous incident.

“No truth to the rumors circulating regarding an earthquake in Qatar, we ask everyone please follow the news and information from official sources and our social media accounts,” the QMD was quoted as saying by local press.

The Ministry of Public Health previously called on people to avoid sharing fake news, and instead trust information only from official sources.

And the Ministry of Interior (MoI) warned that action had already been taken against “a number of people” for spreading false claims, adding that such actions were a “serious offence that can expose one to legal accountability.”

Topics: Qatar media gossip

Related

World
Qatari woman still feels unsafe despite fleeing violence
video
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways CEO doubts existence of coronavirus, says aviation shouldn’t be halted

Latest updates

Iran admits one person dying every 10 minutes from coronavirus
Dutch PM tells citizens to relax, saying there's enough toilet paper for 10 years
King Salman says Saudi Arabia ‘taking all measures’ to fight coronavirus in speech to nation
Morocco makes dozen arrests over coronavirus fake news
Pompeo says US citizen detained in Iran since 2018 released on medical furlough

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.