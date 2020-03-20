You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

This picture taken on March 15, 2020 shows a view outside the emergency entrance of a hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7236t

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

  • The decision is aimed to ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Export of medicines, pharmaceutical and medical devices will be halted on Friday, the Saudi Customs announced in a circular sent to its land, sea and air customs ports as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, state news agency SPA reported.
The decision is aimed to ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom, the Saudi Customs said.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East countries heighten efforts to control coronavirus as more cases emerge
Special
World
Indonesian president faces pressure to oust health minister for sluggish coronavirus response

Saudi Arabia reaffirms to UN its backing for Palestinian cause

Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia reaffirms to UN its backing for Palestinian cause

Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
SPA

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, met with the director of the UN Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) representative office in New York, Greta Gunnarsdottir.

During their meeting in New York, Al-Mouallimi congratulated Gunnarsdottir on her appointment as ambassador, wishing her success in her mission.

He pointed out the keenness of the Saudi permanent delegation to strengthen cooperation with the UNRWA through its New York office, and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s backing for the Palestinian cause and its people who continued to face difficult humanitarian conditions under Israeli occupation, especially the millions of refugees living in camps.

Al-Mouallimi noted the important role played by the UN agency in helping refugees and providing education, health care and other opportunities.

As one of the largest donor countries to the UNRWA, the newly appointed envoy thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous and ongoing support.

Gunnarsdottir also reviewed the financial challenges facing the agency and their impact on the efforts and services it provided to Palestinians in refugee camps, with emphasis on the precautionary measures taken by the agency to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and ensure continued health care and basic education provision.

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Palestinians

Related

Middle-East
UN names new head of troubled Palestinian refugee agency
Middle-East
Palestinians defy leaders’ health crisis ban on work in settlements

Latest updates

Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices
Saudi Arabia reaffirms to UN its backing for Palestinian cause
UAE entities provide financial support to tenants
Asian golfers could lose out if Olympics go ahead: Tour chief
Kabul: Taliban must end violence before prisoner release

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.