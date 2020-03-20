Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

Saudi Arabia reaffirms to UN its backing for Palestinian cause

NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, met with the director of the UN Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) representative office in New York, Greta Gunnarsdottir.

During their meeting in New York, Al-Mouallimi congratulated Gunnarsdottir on her appointment as ambassador, wishing her success in her mission.

He pointed out the keenness of the Saudi permanent delegation to strengthen cooperation with the UNRWA through its New York office, and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s backing for the Palestinian cause and its people who continued to face difficult humanitarian conditions under Israeli occupation, especially the millions of refugees living in camps.

Al-Mouallimi noted the important role played by the UN agency in helping refugees and providing education, health care and other opportunities.

As one of the largest donor countries to the UNRWA, the newly appointed envoy thanked Saudi Arabia for its generous and ongoing support.

Gunnarsdottir also reviewed the financial challenges facing the agency and their impact on the efforts and services it provided to Palestinians in refugee camps, with emphasis on the precautionary measures taken by the agency to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and ensure continued health care and basic education provision.