Saudi Customs halts export of medications, pharmaceutical devices

DUBAI: Export of medicines, pharmaceutical and medical devices will be halted on Friday, the Saudi Customs announced in a circular sent to its land, sea and air customs ports as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, state news agency SPA reported.
The decision is aimed to ensure the safety of citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom, the Saudi Customs said.
