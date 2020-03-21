You are here

Oil demand to fall more than 10%, says top trader

Vitol analyst Giovanni Serio. (Supplied)
  • Spain and France were close to imposing similar measures and Germany was also heading for a 40 percent reduction in urban traffic numbers
LONDON: Global oil demand could fall by more than 10 percent due to lockdowns spreading across Europe to fight the coronavirus outbreak as well as measures in the US, Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, said on Friday.
But the drop would be much higher if the virus prompts widespread lockdowns in US, the world’s largest oil consumer, said Giovanni Serio, head of research at Vitol.
“A lockdown like in Italy can be taken in the US only if the spread of the virus gets out of control. That is not our base case,” Serio said, adding that even a 10 percent drop in US demand would lead to a consumption drop by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).
“Global demand could easily drop by 10 million barrels per day or more,” he said, adding that it was impossible to predict how long demand could remain depressed as it would depend on the spread of the virus and how long lockdowns last. The world consumes about 100 million bpd.
“Demand destruction this year depends on how many countries follow an Italian-style lockdown. The drop in Italian consumption has been dramatic. If you extrapolate it to the rest of Europe, and particularly the US, then you can get as bearish as you like,” he said.
Serio said Italian urban traffic numbers were down 60 percent, putting about 40-50 percent of demand at risk.
Spain and France were close to imposing similar measures and Germany was also heading for a 40 percent reduction in urban traffic numbers.
If the UK followed the path, then some 40 percent of Europe’s demand could be at risk representing 7 million bpd or 7 percent of global demand, Serio said.
In the US up until last week demand was strong which Serio said may have been linked to people filling tanks.
China was showing signs of recovery in traffic data and industrial activity, with Asia benefiting from low oil prices, he noted.

IMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary

  • IMF said the main goal for governments should be to limit the spread of the virus in a way that provides confidence that the economic shock will be temporary
  • The virus has infected more than 254,700 people around the world and killed 10,451
WASHINGTON: The impact of the global coronavirus pandemic will be “quite severe,” but a long expansionary period and high employment rates mean the global economy should weather the current shock, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.
Martin Muehleisen, who heads the IMF’s strategy policy and review department, said in an IMF podcast that the main goal for governments should be to limit the spread of the virus in a way that provides confidence that the economic shock will be temporary.
He said banks and governments had already taken unprecedented measures to provide liquidity to markets and keep them functioning, “and maybe more will be needed,” but such steps should be coordinated internationally to amplify their effect.
“The better organized and the more coordinated the health responses to this crisis, the more quickly it may be possible that confidence returns,” he said.
Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations last week said they would do “whatever it takes” to respond to the outbreak, but provided no specifics, which left markets unsettled.
Leaders of the world’s 20 major economies (G20) will hold a virtual summit next week, but divisions within the group dim hopes for strong coordinated action, experts say.
The virus has infected more than 254,700 people around the world and killed 10,451. Efforts to contain the spread of the disease have resulted in severe shocks to both supply and demand around the world, rippling through to the financial sector.
Muehleisen said financial institutions were more resilient than before the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and steady growth and high employment rates should create some buffers.
“In that sense the crisis has come at a time where hopefully we are prepared for this kind of shock,” he said, although the impact would still be “quite severe.”
Muehleisen said the IMF was working to address the crisis through zero- and low-interest rate loans and grants, and was ready to help emerging markets deal with sharp capital outflows.
Commodity prices, especially the sharp drop in oil prices, posed a further challenge for many countries, while aiding those countries that imported commodities, he said.
However, he said the crisis highlighted the need for both governments and the private sector to have sufficient buffers, which meant the IMF would continue to look at high debt levels.
“It’s important that countries act responsibly, and that we keep room to respond if there is indeed a need for a public policy response to the degree that is happening at the moment,” he added.

