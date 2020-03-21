You are here

One-two punch as virus,  falling oil prices hit Iraq

Iraqi pilgrims make their way to a shrine near Baghdad. Fears over coronavirus have hit religious tourism in Iraq, adding to the country’s financial woes. (AFP)
Updated 21 March 2020
AP

  • Baghdad political deadlock deepens after border closures cast growing shadow over transport, trade and tourism
BAGHDAD: The economic fallout from the coronavirus coupled with a sudden drop in oil prices is threatening to catapult Iraq into an unprecedented crisis.

The crude-exporting country is struggling to finance measures to contain the pandemic amid a leadership void in the federal government, and the unexpected oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia is further exacerbating budget shortfalls as losses accrue daily in trade, commerce, tourism and transportation.

“This epidemic is striking our economy more than it is striking our health,” said Thamir Gharib, a hotel owner in Karbala. The Shiite holy city in southern Iraq that hummed with religious pilgrims all year long is now ghostly quiet.

Gone are the dozens of buses from neighboring Iran, the Gulf and Europe carrying visitors to the Imam Hussein shrine and filling up Karbala’s hotels and restaurants.

Revenues from tourists who traveled to holy sites in Iraq accounted for nearly 8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council. But as the global pandemic takes hold of the country, religious tourism has ground to a halt and Gharib’s hotel doors, like others in Karbala and the nearby city of Najaf, are shuttered.

A potentially weeks-long curfew went into effect in Baghdad on Tuesday, further compounding economic losses.

“If we calculate the damages with the fall of oil prices, it’s no less than $120-130 million per day,” said Mudher Saleh, financial adviser to the prime minister. “It is necessary to legislate an emergency budget in the short term that provides financial sustainability to meet the necessary needs,” he added.

But Iraqi officials appear to be slow to heed these calls amid a deepening political crisis as rival blocs sparred for weeks over the naming of the next prime minister, precipitating a void in the country’s top leadership. On Tuesday, former governor of Najaf, Adnan Al-Zurfi, was named premier-designate, but it remained to be seen whether political blocs will approve his Cabinet line-up.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government has been functioning in caretaker status since his December resignation under pressure from mass protests. Previous premier-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy amid delays and political dysfunction.

“The prime minister has absolved himself of political leadership and is acting as an administrator. Politically we don’t have any leadership or consensus,” said Sajad Jiyad, a Baghdad-based analyst.

Other officials expressed optimism that oil prices would bounce back in a matter of months and that Iraq could rely on central bank reserves in the meantime. Based on assessments from the bank and the Finance Ministry these reserves stand between $45-60 billion.

Decision-making is further hampered by the fact that government orders to contain the virus will impact the ability of parliament to pass legislation.

“Sessions are impossible as all internal flights are canceled and no public gatherings are allowed,” said Kurdish lawmaker Sarkawt Shamseddine.

Oil prices were already suffering shock from the virus outbreak and plunged further when Saudi Arabia began heavily discounting its crude and announced plans to increase output. The move came after Russia refused to sign on to a plan proposed by the Saudis to cut output and manage global oil supplies at an OPEC meeting earlier this month.

Oil currently trades at around $26 per barrel, the lowest in 18 years and about half of what Iraq has projected to fund the state budget for this year. If prolonged, Baghdad will be unable to pay public sector employees and deliver basic services. Iraq’s deficit, which is estimated at $40 billion, would also double, Iraqi officials said.

Iraq relies on oil exports to fund over 90 percent of state revenue. The proposed 2020 budget projected revenues at $56 per barrel, but political deadlock has delayed its passing, casting more uncertainty over Iraq’s future.

Already, the economic challenges are having an impact. Last week, Health Minister Jaafar Allawi said that $150 million per month was still needed to purchase equipment and materials to fight the virus. To meet these needs the Finance Ministry said it was accepting donations from banks, government and private institutions. Kuwait has pledged $10 billion.

Meanwhile, virus cases continue to rise, with 13 dead among 192 confirmed infected, according to the Health Ministry. Most people recover from the virus, although it can kill the elderly or those with other underlying illnesses.

Transport, trade, tourism and commerce are among the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, according to senior Iraqi officials, experts and businessmen.

The movement of goods has decreased by at least 30 percent, said Iraq’s Transport Minister Abdullah Laibi. Crucial imports of goods from neighboring countries Turkey and Iran are down by two-thirds.

Prices in the local market are already seeing an effect. Ahmed Rahim, 25, a grocer in Baghdad said the price of Iran-imported onions for example has doubled.

The construction sector in northern Iraq, which relies heavily on Iranian labor, has also halted big commercial projects in the wake of border closures.

International companies have been unable to rotate staff to flight suspensions.

In response, many Chinese oil companies across Iraq have declared their inability to fulfill contracts because of the unexpected pandemic, according to an industry official. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

China, where the virus first originated, is deeply entrenched in Iraq’s energy sector and is a major importer of Iraqi crude. Iraqi officials fear Beijing’s falling demand for crude in light of the coronavirus might also affect state revenues.

Topics: Iraq China Coronavirus

IMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary

WASHINGTON: The impact of the global coronavirus pandemic will be “quite severe,” but a long expansionary period and high employment rates mean the global economy should weather the current shock, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.
Martin Muehleisen, who heads the IMF’s strategy policy and review department, said in an IMF podcast that the main goal for governments should be to limit the spread of the virus in a way that provides confidence that the economic shock will be temporary.
He said banks and governments had already taken unprecedented measures to provide liquidity to markets and keep them functioning, “and maybe more will be needed,” but such steps should be coordinated internationally to amplify their effect.
“The better organized and the more coordinated the health responses to this crisis, the more quickly it may be possible that confidence returns,” he said.
Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations last week said they would do “whatever it takes” to respond to the outbreak, but provided no specifics, which left markets unsettled.
Leaders of the world’s 20 major economies (G20) will hold a virtual summit next week, but divisions within the group dim hopes for strong coordinated action, experts say.
The virus has infected more than 254,700 people around the world and killed 10,451. Efforts to contain the spread of the disease have resulted in severe shocks to both supply and demand around the world, rippling through to the financial sector.
Muehleisen said financial institutions were more resilient than before the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and steady growth and high employment rates should create some buffers.
“In that sense the crisis has come at a time where hopefully we are prepared for this kind of shock,” he said, although the impact would still be “quite severe.”
Muehleisen said the IMF was working to address the crisis through zero- and low-interest rate loans and grants, and was ready to help emerging markets deal with sharp capital outflows.
Commodity prices, especially the sharp drop in oil prices, posed a further challenge for many countries, while aiding those countries that imported commodities, he said.
However, he said the crisis highlighted the need for both governments and the private sector to have sufficient buffers, which meant the IMF would continue to look at high debt levels.
“It’s important that countries act responsibly, and that we keep room to respond if there is indeed a need for a public policy response to the degree that is happening at the moment,” he added.

Topics: IMF China Coronavirus

