Scientists in Bangladesh develop $3 virus testing kit

A volunteer sprays disinfectant inside a bus amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
SHEHAB SUMON

  • First batch of devices available in 3 weeks after govt gives mass production go-ahead
DHAKA: A $3 coronavirus testing kit, which experts claim can detect COVID-19 disease in less than 15 minutes, has been cleared for mass production by Bangladeshi authorities.

The first batch of the virus testers, developed by a group of Bangladeshi scientists, is expected to be available within three weeks.
Prof. Dr. Bijon Kumar Sil, leader of the research team, invented a similar kit for detecting the SARS coronavirus while working in Singapore during the outbreak of the respiratory disease in 2003.
The COVID-19 product got the Bangladeshi government’s production go-ahead on Thursday.
Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Bangladesh health NGO Gonoshasthaya Kendra, said: “Our scientists at Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech lab have worked hard for the last two-and-a-half months.
“Finally, we have been successful in producing the Rapid Dot Blot, which is a cheap testing kit that can examine samples to detect COVID-19 as fast as in 15 minutes.”
The kit detects the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people suspected of having contracted the disease, Chowdhury told
Arab News.
The team of scientists who developed the kit was made up of Sil, Dr. Nihad Adnan, Dr. Mohammad Raed Jamiruddin, Dr. Firoze Ahmed, and Dr. Muhibullah Khandaker from the department of microbiology at Gono Bishwabidyalay, a private university affiliated with Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

“We received clearance from the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) and started importing reagents from the United Kingdom. They are expected to arrive in the next 10 days. The first batch of the kits will be ready in 20 days and will cost only $3,” Chowdhury added.
Rapid Dot Blot is capable of detecting COVID-19 from three days after a person becomes infected, as it takes 72 hours for human antibodies to develop.
Although the test will initially only be available at health centers, the researchers are working to produce a home-use version, Chowdhury said.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the DGDA, the country’s drug licensing authority, told Arab News that the Rapid Dot Blot still needed to be checked by a third-party laboratory before entering the market.
Bangladesh, one of the world’s most densely populated countries, confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 8. Since then, there have been 20 reported cases and one death.

Mumbai shuts down as India cases rise

A general view shows deserted roads with minimal traffic near the sea front in Mumbai on March 19, 2020. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Alarmed by an increasing number of infections in the state, Thackeray said if people did not stop flocking to local trains, the government would, in a “last resort” measure, suspend public transportation
NEW DELHI: The western Indian state of Maharashtra imposed a partial lockdown on its main cities on Friday, including the country’s financial hub Mumbai, as the region recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases.
All offices, shops and markets in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain closed until March 31, with the exception of those providing essential goods and services, the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, announced.
He appealed to private employers not to stop paying their employees’ salaries.
“Crises will come and go, but don’t stop your humanity,” Thackeray said. He did not specify whether the state would offer any financial support to suspended businesses.
Alarmed by an increasing number of infections in the state, Thackeray said if people did not stop flocking to local trains, the government would, in a “last resort” measure, suspend public transportation.
Earlier this week, Maharashtra took the drastic step of stamping the hands of people flying into state airports with waterproof ink.
“If such people go out, others can identify them as home quarantine patients. This is being done so that patients strictly observe home quarantine,” Rajesh Tope, health minister of Maharashtra, told reporters.
The decision came after 11 people in the state, who were in isolation awaiting their coronavirus test results, escaped from a Mumbai hospital.
At least 52 people have tested positive in Maharashtra — a quarter of all cases reported in India.
The Mumbai shutdown decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Thursday night that a nationwide one-day curfew would be in effect on Sunday.
“This curfew will be for the people and by the people of India, and will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday,” Modi said in a televised address to the nation.
During the curfew, all means of public transportation will be shut down.
Political analysts see the one-day shutdown as a way to prepare Indians for longer lockdowns in the coming future.
“Considering the experience of some of the worst-affected countries, if India wants the virus not to spread, then it will have to shut down cities and towns for a couple of weeks. The public curfew is just a step in that direction,” the Gaya-based editor of the Hindu daily Prabhat Khabar newspaper, Pawan Pratyay, told Arab News.
In his Thursday address, Modi also announced the establishment of the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force to assess the impact of the global pandemic on the Indian economy, and advise steps to reduce its burden on the country’s financial sector.
Also on Thursday, the Indian government imposed a week-long ban on all incoming international flights, starting on Sunday.

