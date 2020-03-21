IMF sees severe impact from pandemic on global economy, but crisis temporary

You are here

Efforts to contain the spread of the disease have resulted in severe shocks to both supply and demand around the world, rippling through to the financial sector. (File/AFP)
  • IMF said the main goal for governments should be to limit the spread of the virus in a way that provides confidence that the economic shock will be temporary
  • The virus has infected more than 254,700 people around the world and killed 10,451
WASHINGTON: The impact of the global coronavirus pandemic will be “quite severe,” but a long expansionary period and high employment rates mean the global economy should weather the current shock, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.
Martin Muehleisen, who heads the IMF’s strategy policy and review department, said in an IMF podcast that the main goal for governments should be to limit the spread of the virus in a way that provides confidence that the economic shock will be temporary.
He said banks and governments had already taken unprecedented measures to provide liquidity to markets and keep them functioning, “and maybe more will be needed,” but such steps should be coordinated internationally to amplify their effect.
“The better organized and the more coordinated the health responses to this crisis, the more quickly it may be possible that confidence returns,” he said.
Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations last week said they would do “whatever it takes” to respond to the outbreak, but provided no specifics, which left markets unsettled.
Leaders of the world’s 20 major economies (G20) will hold a virtual summit next week, but divisions within the group dim hopes for strong coordinated action, experts say.
The virus has infected more than 254,700 people around the world and killed 10,451. Efforts to contain the spread of the disease have resulted in severe shocks to both supply and demand around the world, rippling through to the financial sector.
Muehleisen said financial institutions were more resilient than before the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and steady growth and high employment rates should create some buffers.
“In that sense the crisis has come at a time where hopefully we are prepared for this kind of shock,” he said, although the impact would still be “quite severe.”
Muehleisen said the IMF was working to address the crisis through zero- and low-interest rate loans and grants, and was ready to help emerging markets deal with sharp capital outflows.
Commodity prices, especially the sharp drop in oil prices, posed a further challenge for many countries, while aiding those countries that imported commodities, he said.
However, he said the crisis highlighted the need for both governments and the private sector to have sufficient buffers, which meant the IMF would continue to look at high debt levels.
“It’s important that countries act responsibly, and that we keep room to respond if there is indeed a need for a public policy response to the degree that is happening at the moment,” he added.

China unveils extra steps to support jobs as virus jolts economy

China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 March 2020
Reuters

  • Small- and medium-sized firms with few or zero layoffs, could get back up to 100 percent of the unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year
BEIJING: China’s Cabinet announced more measures on Friday to support employment in the world’s second-largest economy, which is expected to shrink for the first time in four decades because of the coronavirus outbreak.
China’s jobless rate rose to a record 6.2 percent in February and any rapid rise in unemployment could pose a big challenge to the nation’s stability-obsessed leaders.
China will speed up targeted tax cuts for firms, return more unemployment insurance premiums to companies that save jobs and subsidise small firms to hire college graduates with contracts longer than a year, the Cabinet said on Friday.
The government will also accelerate the resumption of operations at key firms and projects, especially in manufacturing, construction, logistics and public services, the Cabinet said.
Small- and medium-sized firms with few or zero layoffs, could get back up to 100 percent of the unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year, it said.
China will also help migrant workers to find jobs and support flexible employment, allow more street vendors and markets, stalls and other business outlets, it said.
Premier Li Keqiang said China would spare no effort to help small, medium-sized and private businesses to survive, adding that fiscal and monetary policies that have been rolled out should be aimed more towards small companies, according to a statement posted on the Cabinet’s website.
Small and private firms in China account for up to 80 percent of urban employment.
“The current epidemic situation is spreading globally and the international market is very volatile,” the official Xinhua news agency quoted Li as saying.
The premier said China’s macroeconomic policy coordination should track changes in the world economic situation, and study and improve countermeasures in a timely manner to boost the economy’s recovery, according to Xinhua.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

