Israel called out for not allowing labs to work 24/7 in fight against coronavirus

Israel has over 700 cases of coronavirus. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Despite Israel’s pledge to fight COVID-19, not all labs were approved by the country’s health ministry to work on weekends, Haaretz reported.
The Association of Microbiologists, Chemists, and Lab Workers called out the decision, saying all labs must be allowed to operate all week “in times such as this.”
More than 700 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Israel, and one had died of the virus.
Ester Admon, the organization’s head, urged Israel’s finance ministry to find ways to compensate health workers needed to address the outbreak.
The health ministry has since denied these claims.

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus

AMMAN: Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday, limiting the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.
Anyone violating the curfew, which severely restricts movement beyond emergencies and essential services, would be jailed up to a year, the army said.
The curfew is in place until further notice.

