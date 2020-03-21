Israel called out for not allowing labs to work 24/7 in fight against coronavirus

DUBAI: Despite Israel’s pledge to fight COVID-19, not all labs were approved by the country’s health ministry to work on weekends, Haaretz reported.

The Association of Microbiologists, Chemists, and Lab Workers called out the decision, saying all labs must be allowed to operate all week “in times such as this.”

More than 700 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Israel, and one had died of the virus.

Ester Admon, the organization’s head, urged Israel’s finance ministry to find ways to compensate health workers needed to address the outbreak.

The health ministry has since denied these claims.