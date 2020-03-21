You are here

Dubai Municipality carries out street sterilisation amid coronavirus outbreak

Dubai Municipality launched an 11-day disinfection campaign on Friday to begin cleaning and sterilising the streets and roads of the emirate as part of its measures against the coronavirus. (Dubai Media Office)
Dubai Municipality carries out street sterilisation amid coronavirus outbreak

  Program will cover 95 roads and will last until the end of the month
DUBAI: Dubai Municipality launched an 11-day disinfection campaign on Friday to begin cleaning and sterilising the streets and roads of the emirate, as part of its precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Director General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajiri, said the campaign was part of the efforts of Dubai Government to ensure the highest level of safety possible, and would be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

He said the Municipality was committed to implementing all measures necessary to face the "exceptional situation" in collaboration with other sectors in Dubai, as part of a dedicated plan to protect the health and safety of the public.

He called on the general public not to gather at sites where disinfection operations were taking place.

The 11-day drive conducted in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Police and Civil Defense, and other relevant authorities in Dubai, will last till the end of the month.

The campaign, which began on Al Rigga Street under the supervision of Dubai Municipality officials, will cover at least 95 roads.

Specialized sanitisation and disinfection teams will use spraying machines to sterilise trucks and cars, and disinfectant fogging machines, steam cleaning machines and disinfectant sprayer compressed machines to sterilise roads. 

On Friday, teams conducted sterilisation in Naif St, Al Rigga St, Al Murraqabat St, Baniyas St, Al Khor St, Al Rasheed St, Abu Hail St, Al Maktoum St, Al Quds St, Al Nahda St and Port Saeed St.

On March 21, cleaning and sterilisation was conducted in key areas including Hor Al Anz, Abu Baqer Al Siddiqui Street, and Beirut Street.

On March 23, Dubai Municipality will clean and sterilise Al Seef Street, Jumeirah, Al Manara, Al Wasl, Financial Centre Street and neighbouring areas. By March 30, every street in the Emirate will have undergone the cleaning and sterilisation process. 

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus

Iraq Shiites defy coronavirus curfews to commemorate revered imam

Iraq Shiites defy coronavirus curfews to commemorate revered imam

  The anniversary typically draws millions of devout followers from around the world who visit and kiss the shrine housing the remains of Musa Al-Kadhim
Iraq banned travel to and from Iran last month over coronavirus fears
  • Iraq banned travel to and from Iran last month over coronavirus fears
BAGHDAD: Tens of thousands of Iraqi Shiites turned out to commemorate a revered imam on Saturday, defying curfews imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
On foot, they streamed to the golden-domed mausoleum of Imam Al-Kadhim in Baghdad, where authorities kept an outer gate open to allow pilgrims into the surrounding courtyard.
The inner shrine remained closed despite some pilgrims pressing authorities to let them in, a shrine official told AFP.
“There are many fewer pilgrims than in previous years,” the official said, asking not to be identified.
“For the first time, there are no foreign pilgrims — everyone comes from Iraqi provinces.”
The anniversary typically draws millions of devout followers from around the world who visit and kiss the shrine housing the remains of Musa Al-Kadhim, who died in 799 in the custody of Abbasid caliph Harun Al-Rashid.
Many come from Iran, which is now battling one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.
Iraq banned travel to and from Iran last month for fear of a potential spillover.
Last week, it expanded the measures into a total flight ban until March 24 and shut shrines across the country.
The country’s top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani has urged Iraqis not to gather in large numbers for prayers, where the risk of contamination could be high.
On Friday, his representative issued another rare statement urging Muslims to abide by medical advice on social distancing, but did not specifically tell pilgrims to stay home.
Authorities have struggled to enforce lockdowns announced in more than half of Iraq’s 18 provinces, as well as a ban on travel between provinces.
In the southern city of Nasiriyah, thousands of pilgrims packed onto a bridge with a mock coffin to honor the fallen Imam as they could not make it to Baghdad.
Influential cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr called on his followers to take part in the pilgrimage to the Imam Al-Kadhim mosque despite federal authorities urging otherwise.
The Iraqi health ministry has documented 208 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, but many expect the real number is much higher as only some 2,000 people have been tested in a country of 40 million.
A fully fledged outbreak would be devastating for the country, where years of conflict and underinvestment have ravaged the health care system.

Topics: China Coronavirus Iraq Shiites

