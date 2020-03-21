You are here

  Flying roses: Drone fetes Lebanon mothers despite coronavirus

Flying roses: Drone fetes Lebanon mothers despite coronavirus

Young men prepare roses to be delivered via drone to women on Mother's day, in Haret Sakher near the coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
A woman on her balcony reaches out with her children to catch a rose, delivered to her via drone on Mother's day, in Okaibeh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
A woman on her balcony reaches out to catch a rose delivered to her via a drone on Mother's day, in the Lebanese coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
A woman on her balcony reaches out to catch a rose delivered to her via a drone on Mother's day, in the Lebanese coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
A drone flies toward a balcony with a rose attached to it, to be delivered to women on Mother's day, in Haret Sakher near the coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
A drone flies toward a balcony with a rose attached to it, to be delivered to women on Mother's day, in Haret Sakher near the coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
Young men prepare roses to be delivered via drone to women on Mother's day, in Haret Sakher near the coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut on March 21, 2020, as people remain indoors in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Joseph Eid)
  • Three students have come up with a new service to celebrate the occasion without flouting social distancing restrictions
  • Lebanon has recorded 206 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and counted four deaths
JOUNIEH: In a quiet Lebanese town under lockdown over the novel coronavirus, a drone buzzed toward a balcony on Saturday to deliver a red rose to a mother grinning in surprise.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have put a damper on Mother’s Day in Lebanon this year, but three students have come up with a new service to celebrate the occasion without flouting social distancing restrictions.
Down in the street in the coastal town of Jounieh, 18-year-old Christopher Ibrahim texts a teenager who has ordered a flower drop-off for his mother, asking him to bring the family onto the balcony.
He slips a single rose in a ring hanging under the aircraft and it lifts off into the air to carry the flower to its intended recipient.
“It’s Mother’s Day and everything’s closed,” said the engineering student, wearing a light blue face mask.
For almost a week, most Lebanese have been ordered to remain at home to stem the spread of COVID-19. The airport has closed and all non-essential businesses have been told to shutter.
Lebanon has recorded 206 cases of the novel coronavirus so far, and counted four deaths.
“I wanted to think of something that would enable people make their mothers happy in the safest way — without there being contact with anyone,” Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim, who has filmed weddings using a drone and also volunteers for the Lebanese Red Cross, decided on the idea of an airborne rose.
“I thought if it was delivered by drone, there would be zero contact,” he said.
But beyond cheering up mothers in lockdown, Ibrahim says the unconventional flower delivery service also aims to support medical workers battling the pandemic.
“Everything we make from this project will go to the Red Cross,” he said. Each rose delivery costs between 10,000 and 20,000 Lebanese pounds ($6.60-$13 according to the official exchange rate) depending on the location.
Lebanese officials fear an increase in COVID-19 cases would overwhelm local hospitals, in a country already reeling from an economic crisis and mass anti-government protests.
Lebanon has been largely quiet in recent days, although food stores have remained open and there have been some vehicles in the streets.
Ministers and lawmakers have called for a full curfew, and Prime Minister Hassan Diab was expected to speak on Saturday evening.
An estimated 900 million people are now confined to their homes in 35 countries around the world — two thirds by government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.

Chinese Ambassador to Riyadh enjoys Saudi novel during self-isolation

Chinese Ambassador to Riyadh enjoys Saudi novel during self-isolation

DUBAI: Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chen Weiqing, has shared photos on Saturday of his new daily life practices on his twitter account after the Kingdom issued new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Weiqing said in a tweet that while staying at home he reads the Saudi novel “The Price of Sacrifice,” works out, cooks, and drinks coffee.

The Saudi novel, published in 1959 by Hamid Al-Damanhouri, follows the story of the protagonist during his journey from Egypt to Makkah.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Kingdom has reached 344. Eight patients have recovered, while the rest remain in isolation, including two who are in critical condition.

