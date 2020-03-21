Fabregas urges Lebanese citizens to stay home during coronavirus outbreak

BEIRUT: Spanish footballer Cesc Fabregas urged Lebanese citizens to stay at home during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country in a video circulating on social media.

Fabregas, who plays for French club AS Monaco, is married to Lebanese model Daniella Semaan who has been active on social media in spreading awareness to the Lebanese public about the virus.

#VIDEO: Spanish football player @cesc4official, married to Lebanese @firstLadyD4, urges Lebanese citizens to stay home to prevent further coronavirus infections https://t.co/q9cGDNlQs8 pic.twitter.com/1SaOEnzSO8 — Arab News (@arabnews) March 21, 2020

“I want to ask all the Lebanese people to stay at home because it is the only way to stop the virus from killing people,” the former Arsenal and Chelsea star said in the video.

He ended by saying in Arabic: “Stay at home and eat shawarma.”

On Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged citizens to implement a “self-curfew” while stating that security forces and authorities have been asked to step up measures to keep citizens at home.