Lebanon’s PM Diab orders security forces to enforce coronavirus curfew

A Lebanese policeman fines a man for violating lockdown rules in Beirut's Hamra street on March 21, 2020. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • People told to ‘stay home at all costs’ amid calls for curfew crackdown
  • Local police issued warnings to people breaching home quarantine and raids were carried out on businesses ignoring the ruling
BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab asked the security forces on Saturday to enforce stricter measures to keep people indoors and prevent gatherings to curb a coronavirus outbreak.

In a speech, Diab said this would include patrols and checkpoints, calling on the Lebanese to stay home and only go out if “absolutely necessary.” 

Lebanese officials called for tougher emergency measures, including curfews, after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 230 on Saturday, with four victims believed to be in a critical condition.

The Ministry of Health urged people to “adhere to complete domestic quarantine,” and warned that those who ignore repeated government warnings could face criminal prosecution.

Dr. Assem Araji, head of the Parliamentary Health Committee, demanded that emergency measures be stepped up “because people have not adhered to the domestic quarantine.”

As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Lebanon continued to climb, it was revealed that a former minister, Mohammed Safadi, had also contracted the virus.

“The result of the laboratory examination is positive. He is now in good health and will soon join the list of those recovering from COVID-19,” said his wife, former minister Violet Safadi.

Meanwhile, local police issued warnings to people breaching home quarantine and raids were carried out on businesses ignoring the ruling. Penalties were imposed on shop owners defying the government measures.

Municipalities used loudspeakers to warn residents against renting out homes to Lebanese or Syrian families from outside towns and villages “for fear of spreading the virus and to maintain health security.” Syrian residents were also told to refuse visits by relatives or acquaintances.

The warning reached the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, which closed their entry and exit points.

“We are worried about the lack of medical facilities to treat the disease,” an official at Ain Al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian camp in Lebanon, told Arab News.

Medical and health teams with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, together with Palestinian security forces, began checking people entering or leaving the camp, and disinfecting vehicles and other machinery.

About 4,000 Lebanese Red Cross volunteers are helping to transport those infected with the virus to hospital.

George Kettana, director-general of the Lebanese Red Cross, said: “We receive many calls from all regions and we respond to every possible case.”

Kettana called on people to “be honest and frank so that we do not expose volunteers to danger.”

Some supplies, including protective clothing, had started to run out and international aid organizations are ready to help, he said.

President of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, Suleiman Haroun, warned that “trying to reduce the number of daily cases is important because it is a race against time.

“If the number of daily cases reaches hundreds, we will not be able to receive all cases. Hospitals capacity is limited and hospitals were not initially prepared to face such a pandemic,” he said.

Former prime minister Saad Hariri said: “The pandemic is a treacherous enemy. Please stay in your homes. The quarantine is the only safety line.”

Walid Jumblatt, head of the Progressive Socialist Party, said: “The disease is spreading rapidly because people refuse to stay in their homes.”

“People should be forbidden at any cost from wandering around,” he said.

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian called for a “general amnesty for prisoners, so that we will not face a tragedy in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus, despite all the precautionary measures.”

Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen speeds up coronavirus awareness drive as vital aid arrives

  • Yemen has stopped flights in and out the country, shut down land crossings and intensified screening measures at seaports that are still open for shipments
  • On Saturday, the committee extended the date for school closures to March 29
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government has asked governors to join hands with local NGOs, charities and medical colleges and institutes to spread awareness about coronavirus as vital aid began trickling into the country, Yemen’s deputy prime minister said on Saturday.
Salem Al-Khanbashi, who is also the head of government-led emergency committee dealing with the pandemic, said that his government has authorized governors of the Yemeni provinces to take measures to boost people’s awareness about the virus as his government distributes health supplies to health facilities in the provinces liberated from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia.
“They (governors) can also take further decisions such as banning large gatherings. But since the country has not recorded any (coronavirus) cases, we focus our efforts on awareness and preparing health centers,” Al-Khanbashi said.
On Saturday, the committee extended the date for school closures to March 29, but did not approve taking more aggressive measures such as imposing curfews in cities.
Yemen has already stopped flights in and out the country, shut down land crossings and intensified screening measures at seaports that are still open for shipments. Al-Khanbashi said that the country has received vital aid from the World Health Organization (WHO) including medical equipment, test kits, hazmat suits, masks and gloves.
The Yemeni government has also reiterated its commitment to transfer salaries of health workers in the Houthi-controlled northern Yemen, but not before receiving guarantees from the international community and the UN envoy to Yemen that the Houthis would not confiscate the money.
“Why would we transfer salaries to Sanaa if the Houthis are going to confiscate them?” Al-Khanbashi asked.
Condemnation
Yemen’s government has urged the UN, rights organizations and the international community to pressure Houthis to allow thousands of stranded travelers to return to homes inside the rebel-controlled areas in northern Yemen, saying that Houthi quarantines in Baydha and Dhalae are breeding grounds for diseases. “For those under the Houthi quarantine, Houthis did not provide any masks, gloves or sanitizers; and they kept them cramped together with a severe shortage of both food and water,” the Yemen embassy to the US said on Twitter.
At the same time, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has urged the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Houthis to accelerate the prisoner swap process before the spread of the disease in Yemen.
“Risks posed by COVID-19 make even more urgent the need to release all conflict-related prisoners, as per the parties’ obligations under the Prisoner Exchange Agreement. The parties must take all measures to expedite these releases and allow people to return home safely,” Griffiths said on Twitter on Friday.
In Aden, the government said in a statement on Saturday that it is committed to the UN call for the immediate and complete release of prisoners.

