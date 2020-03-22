You are here

  • Home
  • VW tests 3D printer ventilators as carmakers join coronavirus fight

VW tests 3D printer ventilators as carmakers join coronavirus fight

Automakers say they will increase production of ventilators and other equipment that is in short supply. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncwma

Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

VW tests 3D printer ventilators as carmakers join coronavirus fight

  • Volkswagen said it had assembled a task force
  • Volkswagen has 125 industrial 3D printers
Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

FRANKFURT: German carmaker Volkswagen said it was joining other manufacturers around the world to explore using 3D printing to make hospital ventilators to combat the coronavirus.

Governments are enlisting automakers including Ford, General Motors, Ferrari and Nissan to ramp up production of ventilators and other equipment to treat the fast-spreading disease.

In a statement, Volkswagen said it had assembled a task force, was testing materials and checking supply chains to see how it can use 3D printing to help manufacture hospital ventilators and other life-saving equipment.

“Medical equipment is a new field for us. But as soon as we understand the requirements, and receive a blueprint, we can get started,” Volkswagen said, adding that prototype components had been printed and its Skoda arm was included in the project.

A spokesman said the Wolfsburg-based company, which has more than 125 industrial 3D printers, was in close contact with governments and other authorities.

General Motors said it was working with Ventec Life Systems to enable the medical device maker to leverage the US automaker’s logistics and expertise to build more ventilators.

“We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” GM CEO Mary Barra said.

Volkswagen’s sports car brand Porsche also said it wanted to help in relief efforts. “We are collecting ideas about what we could do in terms of humanitarian help,” Chief Executive Oliver Blume said.

Munich-based carmaker BMW said it too was ready to help. “The production of components using 3D printing technology is a possibility,” it said.

Sweden’s carmaker Volvo urged all governments to take the crisis seriously and limit movements.

“I think for the economy, we need to do something drastic, rather then trying half-hearted measures that drag on forever,” Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said.  

The auto industry’s chances of recovery depended on coordinated action, Samuelsson told Reuters.

“There is a big difference between countries. Some have curfews, with restaurants and schools closed. In other countries there are less drastic measures. I just think we need to synchronize that more.”

Topics: China Coronavirus ventilators

Related

Special
World
Pakistani doctors go beyond call of duty in fight against coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Social gatherings are potential ‘hotbeds’ for virus

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations

  • The latest suspensions by the Dubai carrier take the total closed routes to 111
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates airline have announced more flight cancellations, including routes to major cities such as New York, Melbourne and Moscow, to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

The latest suspensions by the Dubai carrier take the total closed routes to 111. The airline normally serves 159 destinations.

“In response to the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, Emirates is taking extra steps that go above and beyond industry and regulatory requirements to ensure our customers' health and comfort,” the company said in a statement.

Emirates said flights to some destinations would be suspended for up to three months while others, including to Paris, Frankfurt and Islamabad were stopped “until further notice.”

Topics: China Coronavirus Emirates

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates asks pilots and cabin crew to take unpaid leave
Business & Economy
Emirates suspends Nigerian and some Europe, US flights

Latest updates

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad
Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike
Kuwait imposes partial curfew as part of coronavirus measures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.