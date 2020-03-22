LIVE: Middle East shuts down more public spaces to curb coronavirus spread

DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East increased regulations to control the spread of coronavirus as scores more are infected.

The UAE shut down pools, beaches, parks, cinemas and gyms to contain the spread of coronavirus, allowing restaurants to work at 20 percent capacity with customers at least two meters apart.

COVID-19 has infected more than 308,000 people globally, and has claimed the lives of over 13,000.

Sunday, March 22 (All times in GMT)

08:41 – Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country’s ability to fight the pandemic.

08:03 – Romania records first death due to coronavirus, government reported.

07:57 – Kuwait’s Health Ministry recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 188 with 30 recoveries.

07:44 – Iran’s supreme leader is refusing US assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.

07:38 – The Algerian Minister of Health has announced that the country has entered its third phase of the coronavirus outbreak.

06:34 – Oman’s Ministry of Health recorded three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 55. The ministry has reported 17 recoveries so far.

MOH Statement No, 25 announces registration of 3 new cases of #Covid_19 in the #Sultanate and 17 cases have recovered. pic.twitter.com/In4TOXdcJ7 — وزارة الصحة - عُمان (@OmaniMOH) March 22, 2020

06:11 – The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday in order to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

05:44 – Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced that 3 cases of coronavirus infected patients have recovered, bringing the total of those recovered to 30.

04:52 – Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.

The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.

“Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,” he said urging the public to stay home.

There has been one death in Thailand.

04:23 – Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve healthcare resources for its citizens.

Saturday, March 21 (All times in GMT)

21:06 – Kuwait’s government imposed a partial curfew from 14:00 till 01:00 due to incompliance with instructions to stay at home.

20:55 – Morocco confirmed new coronavirus cases, bringing the toll to 96.

The ministry of health reported three recoveries and three deaths so far.

19:34 – Egypt’s Ministry of Health recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, increasing the total to 294.

The ministry also confirmed two new deaths, bringing the toll to 10. So far, there have been 41 recoveries.

18:42 – Algeria’s Ministry of Health said their death toll of coronavirus patients has increased to 15.

The number of infections in Algeria is currently at 139.

18:28 – Jordan’s Authorities announced 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 99.

17:33 – Iraq reported an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 214.

Authorities have also reported three new deaths, increasing the toll to 17.

14:42 – Palestine’s Ministry of Health announced four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 52. So far, there have been 17 recoveries.