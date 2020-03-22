You are here

LIVE: Middle East shuts down more public spaces to curb coronavirus spread

Iraq reported an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 214. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Governments in the Middle East increased regulations to control the spread of coronavirus as scores more are infected.

The UAE shut down pools, beaches, parks, cinemas and gyms to contain the spread of coronavirus, allowing restaurants to work at 20 percent capacity with customers at least two meters apart.

COVID-19 has infected more than 308,000 people globally, and has claimed the lives of over 13,000.

Sunday, March 22 (All times in GMT)

08:41 – Millions of Indians went into lockdown Sunday as the country brought most of its vast railway network to a halt in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Most domestic flights were grounded and shops shut their doors for the 14-hour curfew that is designed to test the country’s ability to fight the pandemic.

08:03 – Romania records first death due to coronavirus, government reported.

07:57 – Kuwait’s Health Ministry recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 188 with 30 recoveries.

07:44 – Iran’s supreme leader is refusing US assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America.

07:38 – The Algerian Minister of Health has announced that the country has entered its third phase of the coronavirus outbreak.

06:34 – Oman’s Ministry of Health recorded three new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 55. The ministry has reported 17 recoveries so far.

06:11 – The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday in order to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

05:44 – Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced that 3 cases of coronavirus infected patients have recovered, bringing the total of those recovered to 30.

04:52 – Thailand reported 188 new coronavirus infections, its largest daily increase, taking the total to 599 cases, a senior health official said.
The majority of the new infections are connected to a previous cluster of cases from a boxing stadium, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, told a news conference adding one patient had recovered.
“Most of the new cases were found in Bangkok and were among young people who continue to have social activities, which can lead to more infections,” he said urging the public to stay home.
There has been one death in Thailand.

04:23 – Singapore will not allow any short-term visitors to transit or enter the city-state in its latest measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus and to conserve healthcare resources for its citizens.

Saturday, March 21 (All times in GMT)

21:06 – Kuwait’s government imposed a partial curfew from 14:00 till 01:00 due to incompliance with instructions to stay at home.

20:55 – Morocco confirmed new coronavirus cases, bringing the toll to 96.

The ministry of health reported three recoveries and three deaths so far.

19:34 – Egypt’s Ministry of Health recorded nine new cases of coronavirus, increasing the total to 294.

The ministry also confirmed two new deaths, bringing the toll to 10. So far, there have been 41 recoveries.

18:42 – Algeria’s Ministry of Health said their death toll of coronavirus patients has increased to 15.

The number of infections in Algeria is currently at 139.

18:28 – Jordan’s Authorities announced 15 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 99.

17:33 – Iraq reported an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 214.

Authorities have also reported three new deaths, increasing the toll to 17.

14:42 – Palestine’s Ministry of Health announced four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the toll to 52. So far, there have been 17 recoveries.

UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad

Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad

  • The government had previously imposed a ban on all non-Emirati nationals from returning to the country
  • The UAE shut beaches, parks, pools, cinemas and gyms from Sunday for two weeks
Updated 22 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched a new online service for expats with valid visas, who are currently abroad, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The government had previously imposed a ban on all non-Emirati nationals from returning to the country.

The new “Tawajudi” service helps residents return safely to the UAE during emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for the service on MoFAIC’s website to enable a channel of communication.

The UAE shut beaches, parks, pools, cinemas and gyms from Sunday for two weeks over coronavirus concerns, Emirates News Agency said on Saturday.

Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to operate for the same period at 20% of capacity, and as long as customers are at least two metres apart, and for delivery services, subject to review, the Supreme Council for National Security announced.

The UAE reported the first deaths due to the coronavirus in the country on Friday.

The victims were two men - a 78-year old Arab and a 58-year-old Asian, the health ministry said.

