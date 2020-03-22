You are here

  • Home
  • Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a security council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qrva

Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

  • Russia has reported 306 cases of the virus, most of them in Moscow, and one coronavirus-related death
  • Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian military will start sending medical help to Italy from Sunday in order to help it battle the new coronavirus after receiving an order from President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Putin spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, the Kremlin said, saying the Russian leader had offered his support and help in the form of mobile disinfection vehicles and specialists to help the worst hit Italian regions.

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

The Russian Defense Ministry said military transport planes would deliver eight mobile brigades of military medics, special disinfection vehicles, and other medical equipment to Italy starting from Sunday.

Russia itself has reported 306 cases of the virus, most of them in Moscow, and one coronavirus-related death.

Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike

Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike

  • The four-day Islamic gathering held at a mosque near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is connected to 60% of all the 1,183 cases in the country
  • The government said on Thursday that it had yet to trace 4,000 of the 14,500 Malaysian residents who attended
Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Worshippers who attended a mass religious event in Malaysia that is now linked to 840 coronavirus cases across Southeast Asia are cooperating with authorities, an organizer said, after the government said thousands of them were still being traced.
The four-day Islamic gathering held at a mosque near the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur is connected to 60% of all the 1,183 cases in the country — the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, which has a total of more than 3,000 cases.
Malaysia has also recorded eight deaths.
The government said on Thursday that it had yet to trace 4,000 of the 14,500 Malaysian residents who attended. The health ministry said on Saturday it expected the number of cases to spike next week as it tried to track down unscreened participants of the Feb. 27-March 1 religious event.
“After hearing reports of thousands or participants yet to be screened, many had returned to their district health departments or hospitals repeatedly until their names and details were recorded,” Abdullah Cheong, a leader of the event’s organizing team, said in a statement on Saturday.
“We are prepared and have given our full commitment to help the authorities deal with the pandemic.”
He also said 12,500 people attended the gathering, including foreigners and 200 Rohingya refugees. Previous reports have put the number at 16,000.
The health ministry could not immediately be reached for comment on Sunday.
The government has also said that it would deploy the army on Sunday to help the police enforce a two-week curb on travel and movements that began on Wednesday.
“We need to ensure our health care system is not overwhelmed by a spike in the number of cases by ensuring we stay at home,” Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein said on Twitter.

Topics: China Coronavirus Malaysia Muslims Islam

Related

Middle-East
Kuwait imposes partial curfew as part of coronavirus measures
World
Australia announces nearly $40 billion in coronavirus relief

Latest updates

Emirates suspends flights to more cities over coronavirus fears, closing routes to 111 destinations
Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call
UAE ministry of international affairs launches online service for expat visa holders abroad
Malaysia worshippers getting screened, event organizer says after coronavirus cases spike
Kuwait imposes partial curfew as part of coronavirus measures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.