You are here

  • Home
  • LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France

LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France

Naomi Campbell walking for Louis Vuitton Spring 2008 ready-to-wear. Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/vdhez

Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France

Updated 22 March 2020
Reuters

PARIS: LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, is ordering 40 million health masks from a Chinese supplier to help France cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
The first order, for a total of 10 million masks, will be delivered in coming days, LVMH said in a statement on Saturday. This initial batch will be given to the French health service for distribution to those in need early next week.
The rest of the order, on which LVMH cooperated with the French government, will be funded by the state and should be delivered in coming weeks.
LVMH, owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior and controlled by France’s richest man Bernard Arnault, is already producing and delivering free-of-charge hand sanitizer to French hospitals.
“In order to secure this (mask) order during an extremely tense period and to ensure that the production begins today, Bernard Arnault arranged for LVMH to finance the whole of the first week of deliveries, amounting to 5 million euros ($5.4 million),” the group said.
Countries around the world are struggling to deal with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, with medical supplies and protective gear in short supply.
Many health professionals in France have criticised the shortages as the country fights coronavirus and entered a unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday.

Topics: LVMH coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

Updated 22 March 2020
AFP

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

  • Domingo said that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive”
Updated 22 March 2020
AFP

MADRID: Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo said Sunday that he’s infected with the coronavirus.
The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.”
The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.
“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he said.
Domingo, one of the world’s top opera stars, has recently been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. That has led to several of his performances being canceled and an apology from him.
Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

Topics: Placido Domingo China Coronavirus Spain opera

Related

Middle-East
Egyptians vent frustration at lack of coronavirus measures as metro images go viral

Latest updates

Syrian president issues amnesty, reduces sentences
Lebanese ex-'collaborator' killed after colleague escapes
Civil 20 issues statement to G20 Virtual Summit on coronavirus
US FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time
Germany's Angela Merkel in quarantine after meeting doctor who tested positive for coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.