Dubai World Cup: Fashion, racing event postponed amid coronavirus fears

Spectators display their outfits at the Dubai World Cup Horse Race. (AFP)
DUBAI: The 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup has been postponed, it was announced on Sunday.

The annual horse race was due to take place at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday March 28, but due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to next year.

The organizing committee cited safeguarding the health of all participants during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.  

A statement from the Dubai Media Office said: “In the interest of the health and safety of all participants, the higher organizing committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global tournament to next year.”

The Dubai Racing Club said in a statement: “Further to the UAE Government's precautionary measures against the virus, we believe it is our duty to help protect the well-being of residents and guests. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the stakeholders of the Dubai World Cup, and we hope to welcome all participants and guests next year.”

It was announced only last week that the 2020 Dubai World Cup, which is one of the highlights of the racing and fashion calendars in the UAE, would be held without paid hospitality spectators in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Topics: Dubai World Cup

LVMH orders 40 million masks from China for France

Naomi Campbell walking for Louis Vuitton Spring 2008 ready-to-wear. Getty
PARIS: LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury goods group, is ordering 40 million health masks from a Chinese supplier to help France cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
The first order, for a total of 10 million masks, will be delivered in coming days, LVMH said in a statement on Saturday. This initial batch will be given to the French health service for distribution to those in need early next week.
The rest of the order, on which LVMH cooperated with the French government, will be funded by the state and should be delivered in coming weeks.
LVMH, owner of brands such as Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior and controlled by France’s richest man Bernard Arnault, is already producing and delivering free-of-charge hand sanitizer to French hospitals.
“In order to secure this (mask) order during an extremely tense period and to ensure that the production begins today, Bernard Arnault arranged for LVMH to finance the whole of the first week of deliveries, amounting to 5 million euros ($5.4 million),” the group said.
Countries around the world are struggling to deal with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic, with medical supplies and protective gear in short supply.
Many health professionals in France have criticised the shortages as the country fights coronavirus and entered a unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday.

Topics: LVMH coronavirus

