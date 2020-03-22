Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

Dubai World Cup: Fashion, racing event postponed amid coronavirus fears

DUBAI: The 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup has been postponed, it was announced on Sunday.

The annual horse race was due to take place at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday March 28, but due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to next year.

The organizing committee cited safeguarding the health of all participants during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.

A statement from the Dubai Media Office said: “In the interest of the health and safety of all participants, the higher organizing committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global tournament to next year.”

The Dubai Racing Club said in a statement: “Further to the UAE Government's precautionary measures against the virus, we believe it is our duty to help protect the well-being of residents and guests. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the stakeholders of the Dubai World Cup, and we hope to welcome all participants and guests next year.”

It was announced only last week that the 2020 Dubai World Cup, which is one of the highlights of the racing and fashion calendars in the UAE, would be held without paid hospitality spectators in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.