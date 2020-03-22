Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

You are here

In this file photo taken on July 5, 2019 Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo performing during the dress rehearsal of "Spanish Night" at the 150th Choregie in Orange. (AFP)
AFP

MADRID: Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo said Sunday that he’s infected with the coronavirus.
The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.”
The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.
“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he said.
Domingo, one of the world’s top opera stars, has recently been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. That has led to several of his performances being canceled and an apology from him.
Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

DUBAI: The 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup has been postponed, it was announced on Sunday.

The annual horse race was due to take place at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday March 28, but due to growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to next year.

The organizing committee cited safeguarding the health of all participants during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for postponing the event.  

A statement from the Dubai Media Office said: “In the interest of the health and safety of all participants, the higher organizing committee of the Dubai World Cup 2020 has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global tournament to next year.”

The Dubai Racing Club said in a statement: “Further to the UAE Government's precautionary measures against the virus, we believe it is our duty to help protect the well-being of residents and guests. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the stakeholders of the Dubai World Cup, and we hope to welcome all participants and guests next year.”

It was announced only last week that the 2020 Dubai World Cup, which is one of the highlights of the racing and fashion calendars in the UAE, would be held without paid hospitality spectators in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

