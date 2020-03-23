Najran governor exhorts citizens to follow preventive measures on COVID-19

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed stressed on Sunday that violators of the preventive measures imposed by the concerned authorities to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would be dealt with firmly.

Prince Jalawi viewed a visual presentation put forward by the secretary of Najran, Hamad bin Hussein Eiban, on the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The prince was briefed on the procedures of shutting down parks, intensifying cleaning and environmental sanitation efforts, and increasing field monitoring and control.

He praised the efforts of the parties involved in fighting this pandemic, expressing pride at the sacrifices made for the safety and health of citizens and residents.

Eiban highlighted that 2,013 sites had been sanitized since the launch of the preventive plan.

He added that the plan was being executed by 582 environmental monitoring and sanitation workers and 1,217 cleaning workers, with the mechanical energy of 526 machines.

In addition, Eiban said that 1,711 monitoring patrols and 1,295 environmental sanitation patrols had been carried out since the launch of the preventive plan.