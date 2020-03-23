You are here

Najran governor exhorts citizens to follow preventive measures on COVID-19

Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed reviews the secretariat’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. (SPA)
Updated 23 March 2020
SPA

NAJRAN: Najran Gov. Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz bin Musaed stressed on Sunday that violators of the preventive measures imposed by the concerned authorities to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would be dealt with firmly.

Prince Jalawi viewed a visual presentation put forward by the secretary of Najran, Hamad bin Hussein Eiban, on the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The prince was briefed on the procedures of shutting down parks, intensifying cleaning and environmental sanitation efforts, and increasing field monitoring and control.

He praised the efforts of the parties involved in fighting this pandemic, expressing pride at the sacrifices made for the safety and health of citizens and residents.

Eiban highlighted that 2,013 sites had been sanitized since the launch of the preventive plan.

He added that the plan was being executed by 582 environmental monitoring and sanitation workers and 1,217 cleaning workers, with the mechanical energy of 526 machines.

In addition, Eiban said that 1,711 monitoring patrols and 1,295 environmental sanitation patrols had been carried out since the launch of the preventive plan.

Saudi Arabia exempts stores from Merchant Services Charge for 3 months

Saudi Arabia exempts stores from Merchant Services Charge for 3 months

  • The fixed monthly payment for stores whose operations cost less than $3,995 a month will be stopped
DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) will support retail stores by exempting them from points of sales (POS) and e-commerce fees for three months, starting March 14.

SAMA announced the eligibility requirements for the new support program on twitter.

 

 

All POS and e-commerce fees related to purchases using internationally accepted cards and cheques in the Kingdom - which are processed through a host entity in Saudi Arabia - through outlets, websites and apps for licensed local commercial activities will be eligible.

Sellers and entities which are registered with the authority will be excluded from the program.

The fixed monthly payment for stores whose operations cost less than $3,995 a month, which amounts to $26.6, will be stopped during the period and will not be included in the support program.

