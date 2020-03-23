You are here

Pompeo meets Afghan political rivals during visit to Kabul

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center left, meets with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center right, at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Afghan Presidential Palace via AP)
The US-Taliban peace process has become stalled amid political turmoil in Afghanistan, with the country’s leaders squabbling over who was elected president. (AFP)
KABUL: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the Afghan capital on Monday on a previously unannounced visit to try to salvage a historic deal between Washington and the Taliban, struck in February but marred by a political feud.

Pompeo visited Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at his palace before meeting his political rival Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom say they are Afghanistan’s rightful leader following a disputed election in September.

Their standoff has stalled the selection of a negotiating team to represent the Afghan government in planned talks with the Taliban.

A senior State Department official said the purpose of Pompeo’s visit was to try to mediate a solution between the two men. He is scheduled to hold meetings later with both together.

“The fear is that unless this crisis gets resolved ... soon, that could affect the peace process... Our agreement with the Talibs could be put at risk,” the official said, adding it was unclear whether a resolution would be found during the one-day visit.

The Afghan government was not a party to the US-Taliban deal, signed in Doha on Feb. 29. But the agreement aimed to pave the way for the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government and included a pact to withdraw foreign troops that would effectively end the United States’ longest war.

The Afghan government and the Taliban have not begun formal negotiations as planned, hampered by disagreement over the release of prisoners and the feud between Ghani and Abdullah.

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, who has spent much of his time in Kabul since the deal signing, made a plea to both sides last week to act fast on the release of prisoners, a condition the Taliban have set for the talks.

Khalilzad said the coronavirus pandemic added urgency for the release.

With 40 infections in Afghanistan, fears are growing that the thousands returning home from neighboring Iran every day might fuel the outbreak in a nation with a public health network devastated by years of war.

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a “virtual” meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said.

In February, Afghanistan’s Electoral Commission announced incumbent Ghani as the winner of the presidential election, but Abdullah said he and his allies had won and insisted that he would form a government.

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
AFP

120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

  • Foreign Minister Heiko Maas: In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany
  • EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc
Updated 19 min 8 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Some 120,000 Germans stranded abroad as borders slam shut because of the coronavirus pandemic have been flown home in a massive rescue effort over the past few days, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.
“In the past few days, we have already been able to bring 120,000 German travelers back to Germany — partly through travel agencies themselves and partly through planes chartered by the government,” Maas said.
The foreign ministry had earlier estimated that around 200,000 Germans were stranded abroad and seeking repatriation.
The government last week agreed to spend €50 million ($56 million) in a deal with commercial airlines to fly citizens home from affected regions.
Maas said most people from the “main holiday regions” had been returned and efforts would now be focused on those stuck further afield in countries such as Chile, Mexico, New Zealand and The Gambia.
Repatriations from these countries would be more challenging, he said, because of difficulties accessing airports.
EU foreign ministers have agreed to share flight capacity and data to help return as many people as possible to the bloc — a promise reiterated by Maas.
“We will open our flights, where we still have capacity, to citizens of other member states of the union,” he said.
As of Monday, Germany recorded 22,672 official cases of the new coronavirus and 86 deaths.
Europe’s biggest economy closed its land borders last week and the European Union has also sealed its external borders to incoming travelers to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Germany has also imposed a ban on gatherings of more than two people, and shut schools, non-essential shops, bars and restaurants.

