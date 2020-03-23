You are here

Your stay-at-home workout plan: A hardcore abs session

Women demonstrate a plank. Shutterstock
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, is sharing a variety of workouts to keep you active without leaving the house — and she’s finishing things off with an abs routine.

Exercise 1: Sit ups

Start by laying on your back with knees bent and hands touching your ears. Engage your abs and slowly lift your upper body towards your knees until you’re in a seated position. Keep the head and neck neutral as you return to the start position. If this is too tough, replace with crunches where you only lift the shoulders and upper back off the floor. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 2: Plank

Lay down facing the floor and lift your body up onto your toes and forearms. Engage the core, glutes, legs and shoulders, keeping the back and neck flat and aligned. Hold for as long as you can with good form before putting the knees down. Repeat 3-5 times.

Exercise 3: Russian twists

Start in a seating position on the floor, keeping your back flat and strong and knees bent in front of you. Grab a weight (a tin of soup will do) and slowly twist the weight to the right side of your body (almost toughing the floor with the weight) and then to the left. To make it more difficult, lift your feet off the floor. Twist 20 times in total.

Exercise 4: Bicycle crunches  

Lie flat on your back with legs bent and hands at your ears. Lift the right leg off the floor and bring the knee towards your face, at the same time move your left elbow towards that knee until they meet, forcing the abs to twist. At the same time extend the left leg so it is fully straight when the other leg meets the elbow. Hold for a count of one and then do the same with the opposite limbs. Repeat 20 times.  

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Consult a doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan, or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.

Arab celebs donate to families affected by coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Celebrities in the Arab world are taking part in a social campaign to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing, with a number of stars financially supporting families who have been affected by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The “goodwill challenge” was initiated by Resala Charity Organization, an Egyptian non-profit institution. 

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny took to Instagram to announce he will help 400 families. “We all want people to stay home so we can overcome this distress in Egypt, in the Middle East and around the world,” he said. “Some people are able to stay home, while others can’t because of their work conditions, so this campaign is for you.” 

Actor Amr Youssef, who nominated Hosny, said: “Staying at home is the best thing to do, so the coronavirus does not spread. But staying home may be very difficult for many people due to their job restrictions. This is why I am very happy with the initiative Resale did,” he said, adding that he will adopt 100 families for a month. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Egyptian stars aren’t the only ones to help those in need during the pandemic.

Tunisian actor Dhafer L’Abidine, who said he is willing to support families in Egypt and Tunisia, urged the public to also donate to the needy. “I want to not only challenge celebrities, but also to everyone who is capable of helping during this period.”

Syrian celebrities Assala Nasri, Kinda Alloush and Moroccan fashion designer and entrepreneur Bassma Boussel also jumped on the bandwagon.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Please tag people and motivate everyone around you, whether it’s your friends, families, or simply people who you know would love to help,” said Boussel on Instagram.

