Your stay-at-home workout plan: A hardcore abs session

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, is sharing a variety of workouts to keep you active without leaving the house — and she’s finishing things off with an abs routine.

Exercise 1: Sit ups

Start by laying on your back with knees bent and hands touching your ears. Engage your abs and slowly lift your upper body towards your knees until you’re in a seated position. Keep the head and neck neutral as you return to the start position. If this is too tough, replace with crunches where you only lift the shoulders and upper back off the floor. Repeat 10 times.

Exercise 2: Plank

Lay down facing the floor and lift your body up onto your toes and forearms. Engage the core, glutes, legs and shoulders, keeping the back and neck flat and aligned. Hold for as long as you can with good form before putting the knees down. Repeat 3-5 times.

Exercise 3: Russian twists

Start in a seating position on the floor, keeping your back flat and strong and knees bent in front of you. Grab a weight (a tin of soup will do) and slowly twist the weight to the right side of your body (almost toughing the floor with the weight) and then to the left. To make it more difficult, lift your feet off the floor. Twist 20 times in total.

Exercise 4: Bicycle crunches

Lie flat on your back with legs bent and hands at your ears. Lift the right leg off the floor and bring the knee towards your face, at the same time move your left elbow towards that knee until they meet, forcing the abs to twist. At the same time extend the left leg so it is fully straight when the other leg meets the elbow. Hold for a count of one and then do the same with the opposite limbs. Repeat 20 times.

Repeat the whole workout another two times.

Consult a doctor before starting any new or strenuous exercise plan, or workout with a personal trainer to make sure your technique is correct at all times.