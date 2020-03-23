Makkah hotels could be used as isolation units in virus fight  

You are here

Saudi Arabia suspended pilgrimages to Makkah to contain the coronavirus. (AFP)
  Business owners step in to help Saudi health ministry battle pandemic
JEDDAH: Seven high-end hotels have been offered to Saudi health authorities for possible use as isolation areas for people infected by the novel coronavirus.

The Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), which represents business owners and investors in the city, announced the move as part of a drive to help the Kingdom’s fight against the pandemic.

MCCI Chairman Hisham bin Mohammed Kaaki said that the chamber has also placed its Al-Sabeen Building at the disposal of health authorities.

As part of the initiative, the MCCI is providing services and discounts for security staff and health workers in Makkah, in cooperation with commercial stores, institutions and companies, in recognition of their efforts during the crisis.

The chamber has prepared a survey for members to identify the challenges the private sector is facing as a result of the pandemic.

Ismat bin Abdul Karim Ma’atouq, MCCI designated secretary-general, said that the survey will highlight the needs of the private sector, as well as the negative effects of coronavirus precautionary measures, so that authorities can develop effective solutions.

The chamber is leading a movement encouraging the business sector and Saudi people to follow the advice of health authorities to curb the outbreak. This includes staying at home, avoiding gatherings and following hygiene protocols, Ma’atouq said.

MCCI staff are working online around the clock to provide services for the business sector and beneficiaries.

Ma’atouq said that the MCCI has been contributing socially as well as raising awareness to combat the pandemic.

He praised business people who responded to the emergency appeal by agreeing to provide discounts for security staff and health workers in Makkah.   
 

Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches 'stay home' campaign

Updated 30 min 11 sec ago
SPA

Healthy in your house: Saudi health insurance council launches ‘stay home’ campaign

  The council is working with other agencies to contain the coronavirus
Updated 30 min 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI) has launched its “Stay home: Our services at your disposal” campaign. The campaign introduces many electronic services to benefit health insurance companies and health care providers via its media and networking platforms.

CCHI spokesperson Yasser Al-Maarek said that the council is working with other agencies to contain the coronavirus and adopt effective precautionary and preventive measures.

He stressed CCHI’s keenness to complete all transactions online without the need to visit to its offices.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is a major channel for beneficiaries accessing CCHI services. It lets people request to qualify health insurance companies and accredit health care providers.

Al-Mareek said that SAMA has organized high quality electronic and telephone links with beneficiaries in collaboration with the National Call Center.

Al-Mareek said that all beneficiaries could send their inquiries, suggestions and complaints to the free toll number: 920001177, the CCHI General Secretariat website: www.cchi.gov.sa, and CCHI’s smart phone application.

Contact can also be made through the council’s social media accounts and channels, which are listed on the official website.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

