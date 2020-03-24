You are here

US slashes aid to Afghanistan after Pompeo trip to Kabul

Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Kabul. (AFP)
Updated 24 March 2020
AP

  • Pompeo slammed Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah for being unable to work together
KABUL, Afghanistan: The Trump administration is slashing assistance to Afghanistan and threatening further reductions in all forms of cooperation after the country’s rival leaders failed to agree on forming a new government.
The announcement came from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday after he made an unannounced visit to Kabul to meet with Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah. Each has declared himself president of the country after disputed elections last year.
In an unusually harsh statement, Pompeo slammed the two men for being unable to work together and threatening a potential peace deal that could end America’s longest-running conflict.
“The United States deeply regrets that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have informed Secretary Pompeo that they have been unable to agree on an inclusive government that can meet the challenges of governance, peace, and security, and provide for the health and welfare of Afghan citizens,” he said.
Pompeo said the US was “disappointed” in both men and their conduct, which he said had “harmed US-Afghan relations and, sadly, dishonors those Afghan, American, and coalition partners who have sacrificed their lives and treasure in the struggle to build a new future for this country.”

Topics: Afghanistan

IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support

Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

IMF says Mideast, Central Asia countries asking for coronavirus support

  • The challenge would be especially daunting for fragile and conflict-torn states, according to an IMF official
Updated 21 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund said it has been approached by a dozen countries in the Middle East and Central Asia who have asked for financial support in dealing with the coronavirus impact on their economies.
The challenge would be especially daunting for fragile and conflict-torn states such as Iraq, Sudan and Yemen, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, Jihad Azour, wrote in an online IMF blog.

Topics: International Monetary Fund IMF China Coronavirus

