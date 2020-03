DUBAI: A coronavirus patient in Iran who was given perfume by an Islamic medicine cleric has died, state-run IRNA has reported.

The cleric, in videos circulated on social media, was seen rubbing perfume on two COVID-19 patients at a hospital in northern Iran, telling them to “smell it, it is from the prophet.”

One of the patients in the videos, Mohsen Sharifi, died later on Monday.

The report said the cleric has been identified, and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.