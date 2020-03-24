About half of Iran’s state workers are staying home

Jordanian government starts delivery of food items to residents affected by coronavirus lockdown

DUBAI: The Jordanian government will start delivering food packages to residents affected by the unprecedented lockdown on March 18 under a decree issued by King Abdullah II.

Bread will be distributed to homes in the form of bags, with each bag will contain three kilograms of bread at a price of 96 piasters. Each home will be given only one bag a day, labor minister Nidal Bataineh said in a statement.

The bread will be transported to people in Amman by a fleet of buses through the Greater Amman Municipality.

As for families and those benefiting from the National Aid Fund, they will be provided with bread for free through the municipalities and in coordination with the administrative rulers, Bataineh said.

Distribution hours of bread and drinking water in all regions of the Kingdom will be from 9a.m. to 5p.m. In order to enhance the delivery of bread to everyone, government cars will be placed at the disposal of administrative rulers if the need calls for it, the statement added.

Pharmacies across the country meanwhile will remain from 10a.m. until 8p.m. to sell medicine, milk and other commodities but only through home deliveries. Gas distribution agencies have been allowed to provide homes with their needs from 9a.m. until 6.pm.

“With regard to kerosene, gas stations will work to meet the needs of people through delivery, those who want kerosene will have to order by calling the gas stations from 6a.m. to 6p.m.,” Bataineh said.

The government will announce a different set of distribution and delivery procedures for basic staples that include frozen chicken, milk, rice, sugar, eggs, sanitizers and detergents.

“With regard to the movement permits currently in place to those whose work nature requires so, they will be canceled as of next Thursday evening, and will be replaced with electronic permits. The mechanism for obtaining them will be announced later,” the statement said.