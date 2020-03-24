You are here

  • Home
  • About half of Iran’s state workers are staying home

About half of Iran’s state workers are staying home

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world by the new coronavirus. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gav7h

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

About half of Iran’s state workers are staying home

  • Another measure to contain the outbreak, the temporary release of prisoners, will be extended until the end of the current Iranian month of Farvardin
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, state TV reported.
Iran is one of the hardest hit countries outside China, with more than 23,000 confirmed infections and more than 1,800 dead, according to the latest figures issued on Monday.
Another measure to contain the outbreak, the temporary release of prisoners, will be extended until the end of the current Iranian month of Farvardin, about April 18, he said.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Coronavirus kills mother-in-law of Iran’s Khamenei’s son
Media
IRGC spins conspiracies as Iran battles deadly virus virus

Jordanian government starts delivery of food items to residents affected by coronavirus lockdown

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

Jordanian government starts delivery of food items to residents affected by coronavirus lockdown

Updated 24 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Jordanian government will start delivering food packages to residents affected by the unprecedented lockdown on March 18 under a decree issued by King Abdullah II.

Bread will be distributed to homes in the form of bags, with each bag will contain three kilograms of bread at a price of 96 piasters. Each home will be given only one bag a day, labor minister Nidal Bataineh said in a statement.

The bread will be transported to people in Amman by a fleet of buses through the Greater Amman Municipality.

As for families and those benefiting from the National Aid Fund, they will be provided with bread for free through the municipalities and in coordination with the administrative rulers, Bataineh said.

Distribution hours of bread and drinking water in all regions of the Kingdom will be from 9a.m. to 5p.m. In order to enhance the delivery of bread to everyone, government cars will be placed at the disposal of administrative rulers if the need calls for it, the statement added.

Pharmacies across the country meanwhile will remain from 10a.m. until 8p.m. to sell medicine, milk and other commodities but only through home deliveries. Gas distribution agencies have been allowed to provide homes with their needs from 9a.m. until 6.pm.

“With regard to kerosene, gas stations will work to meet the needs of people through delivery, those who want kerosene will have to order by calling the gas stations from 6a.m. to 6p.m.,” Bataineh said.

The government will announce a different set of distribution and delivery procedures for basic staples that include frozen chicken, milk, rice, sugar, eggs, sanitizers and detergents.

“With regard to the movement permits currently in place to those whose work nature requires so, they will be canceled as of next Thursday evening, and will be replaced with electronic permits. The mechanism for obtaining them will be announced later,” the statement said.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Jordan steps up efforts to provide for basic needs of 10m living under virus curfew
Middle-East
Jordan extends coronavirus curfew, to deliver food to homes nationwide

Latest updates

About half of Iran’s state workers are staying home
Thailand declares emergency, approves $3.3bn stimulus to ease coronavirus impact
Art Dubai Residents: Nostalgia through Ghanaian artist Gideon Appah’s eyes 
Jordanian government starts delivery of food items to residents affected by coronavirus lockdown
Bahrain to execute package of $11.4bn as top priority to support economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.