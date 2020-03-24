You are here

  • Home
  • Halima Aden teams up with UNICEF on home-schooling videos

Halima Aden teams up with UNICEF on home-schooling videos

Halima Aden often uses her platform and voice to advocate for children. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zvg4

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Halima Aden teams up with UNICEF on home-schooling videos

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, now officially a pandemic, began in December, schools and educational institutions have closed worldwide, interrupting the lives and education of millions of children and youth across the globe. This is why Somali-American model Halima Aden has teamed up with UNICEF on a project that will help educate children via educational at-home videos. 
 

In an essay penned for American Vogue, Aden shared that these videos “can be as simple as learning to play the ‘drums’ with a spoon as a drumstick or making origami.”  She also encouraged her fellow fashion friends and the larger community to use their platforms by participating and create a video to keep children learning using the hashtag #UCanLearn.

“It’s more important now than ever that those of us with large platforms use our voices to support organizations that are making a difference. It is crucial that while schools are closing to keep people safe, that we continue to make sure children are given the opportunity of uninterrupted learning,” the 22-year-old wrote.

Aden, who has been a UNICEF ambassador since 2018, often uses her public platform to advocate for children.

The former child refugee, who fled to the US with her family during the Somali Civil War in the early 1990s, credits the humanitarian aid institution as one of the organizations that helped her family when she was at the Kakuma Refugee Camp, where she was born.

She lived at the Kenyan refugee camp for seven years with her parents before moving to the US.

In August 2019, the hijab-wearing model traveled to Italy, where she met with refugee adolescents and families.

Earlier, she traveled with UNICEF Next Generation from Mexico City to Chiapas, the southern Mexico state bordering Guatemala, where she met with migrants living at local shelters and migrant women attending village schools.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning” in 2018, Aden said that being an ambassador to the United Nations Children’s Fund is her proudest accomplishment to date.

“My mom can pick up a Vogue magazine and she doesn’t really understand, but when I told her about UNICEF, she started crying, you know. When I told her that news, it was like the first time in my modeling career that she was really, truly proud of me,” Aden shared.

Topics: Halima Aden

Selena Gomez cleans up with the #SafeHands challenge 

The star shared tips on how to properly wash your hands as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world. (AFP)
Updated 41 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Selena Gomez cleans up with the #SafeHands challenge 

Updated 41 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: If you think you know how to wash your hands, then you may not have seen US pop star Selena Gomez’s take on the viral “safe hands” challenge.

The star took to her Instagram account to share tips with her 171 million followers on how to properly wash your hands as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world. 

“Now everybody is saying that it is 40 seconds long which technically is the ABC’s twice,” she said. “Who would have thought because clearly I haven’t been washing my hands the right way.”

Some of the tips she shared, for people with longer nails, is to rub your finger tips in a circular motion against the palm of your hand to keep the back of your nails clean at all times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

She also emphasized the importance of cleaning your thumbs and crossing your hands over to rub the skin between your fingers. “You can make it fun,” she said. 

She ended her tutorial by grabbing a paper towel to close the tap, which she also used to dry her hands.

“I want to challenge three amazing more powerful women. Along with Arianna (Huffington), I want to do Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and my girl Cardi,” she added.

Celebrities on social media are taking part in the safe hands challenge in order to raise awareness about the right way to wash hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Selena Gomez #SafeHands challenge coronavirus Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Latest updates

Halima Aden teams up with UNICEF on home-schooling videos
Vietnam closes Ho Chi Minh City restaurants to curb virus outbreak
Selena Gomez cleans up with the #SafeHands challenge 
UAE exempts hotels from management fees due to coronavirus regulations
Saudi Arabia asks hotels to exempt customers from cancellation fees due to coronavirus regulations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.