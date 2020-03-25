Maqta launches services via Single Window

Cartier to honor women at Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai and Cartier have announced a collaboration to present the Women’s Pavilion, celebrating women change-makers all over the world. The Women’s Pavilion takes a new look at the contribution of women and their impact on society, shining a light on the countless achievements, past and present, that have driven forward economies and enhanced their communities.

UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney — both defenders of and campaigners for women’s rights, women’s empowerment and gender equality — are lending their support to the pavilion.

The pavilion will play an exciting role in “The World’s Greatest Show” of human brilliance and achievement, as it celebrates women, known and unknown, from every land, culture and religion, who are still making history and stimulating change.

In the spirit of Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the Women’s Pavilion will take visitors on an educational journey showcasing both male and female contributors to women’s empowerment and gender equality and will highlight important milestones for women’s rights, as well as the challenges that women are still facing today.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said: “I applaud the UAE for dedicating a space for the millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai to learn about the crucial roles that women play from communities to the world stage, while recognizing the challenges they still face every day.

“These challenges cannot be solved by governments alone, but through meaningful and substantive collaborations with the private sector, civil societies and committed individuals. The Women’s Pavilion, in collaboration with Cartier, is setting a needed standard for corporations to rethink their approach to gender advocacy — and is a powerful platform to cascade the gender equality message to the world.”

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, Reem Al-Hashimy said: “Gender equality is an essential pillar of all sustainable development — the foundation on which the health and prosperity of communities, and indeed humanity at large, is built.

“The Women’s Pavilion highlights the crucial roles that women have long played as linchpins of their communities and drivers of economies, and underscores Expo 2020 Dubai’s firm commitment to empowering all women to drive their own development and create a better future for us all.”

Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International, said: “We are thrilled and honored to collaborate with Expo 2020 Dubai, which offers a unique occasion to share our vision for a better future and a more inclusive society, with men and women across the globe. Highlighting the impact women of all cultures have had across time, focusing on both known and lesser-known achievements, the Women’s Pavilion weaves a strong inspiration for generations to come.”