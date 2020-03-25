Bahrain police step up patrols to enforce COVID-19 laws

DUBAI: Bahrain’s police have stepped up patrols on public highways and enforcing all rules brought in to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Restrictions introduced by the Interior Ministry include a ban on gatherings of more than five individuals in public places, the enforcement of social distancing, with a gap of no less than one meter between each person.

Failure to comply with the article 121 of Barhain’s public health law, laid out to protect public health, can result in up to three-months jail term and/or a fine between $2,645 to $26,500.

Messages have been sent out in various languages to ensure that all residents are aware of the current restrictions