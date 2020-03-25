You are here

Bahrain police step up patrols to enforce COVID-19 laws

Police step up patrols on Bahrain's streets. (Supplied)
Police step up patrols on Bahrain's streets. (Supplied)
Police step up patrols on Bahrain's streets. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • Violators of the restrictions face fines of up to $26,500
  • Messages warning people have been sent in various languages
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain’s police have stepped up patrols on public highways and enforcing all rules brought in to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Restrictions introduced by the Interior Ministry include a ban on gatherings of more than five individuals in public places, the enforcement of social distancing, with a gap of no less than one meter between each person.

Failure to comply with the article 121 of Barhain’s public health law, laid out to protect public health, can result in up to three-months jail term and/or a fine between $2,645 to $26,500.

Messages have been sent out in various languages to ensure that all residents are aware of the current restrictions

Oman suspends domestic, international flights

Arab News

  • Suspension of flights in and out of Oman starts Sunday
  • Oman Air will continue serving the governorate of Musandam
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has grounded all flights, domestic and international to and from its airports in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Oman Air issued a notification on Tuesday it was grounding all passenger flights to and from the Sultanate starting from March 29, 2020. The airline however will continue operations to Musandam governorate, as specified by the Supreme Committee charged with dealing with COVID-19.

The committee likewise tasked relevant authorities to repatriate Omani citizens, particularly students, and provide them with institutional isolation and use the latest means to “track offenders who are isolated and quarantined, to ensure that the virus does not spread.”

The COVID-19 policy body likewise authorized the opening of a bank account to receive financial donations, which will be managed by the Ministry of Health.

The committee likewise called on its citizens and residents to follow the regulations that were put in place to prevent the spread the virus, including avoiding gatherings even in their homes.

