You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists

Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists

1 / 5
Egyptian municipality workers disinfect the Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo on March 25, 2020 as protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
2 / 5
Egyptian municipality workers disinfect the Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo on March 25, 2020 as protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
3 / 5
The Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo is pictured empty on March 25, 2020 after the site closed to the general public as a protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
4 / 5
TOPSHOT - Egyptian municipality workers disinfect the Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo on March 25, 2020 as protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
5 / 5
Egyptian municipality workers disinfect the Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo on March 25, 2020 as protective a measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6yyyb

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists

  • Workers wearing face masks and gloves swept and sprayed the walkways around the bases of the pyramids
  • Officials have been sterilising hotels and tourist sites up and down the country
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt began deep cleaning the area around the Giza pyramids on Wednesday as authorities work to disinfect tourist spots closed down by the coronavirus outbreak.
Workers wearing face masks and gloves swept and sprayed the walkways around the bases of the pyramids, as well as the ticket office and a visitor center — though the giant stone structures were not themselves cleaned.
All Egypt’s famed archaeological sites and museums from the Egyptian museum in Cairo to the Valley of the Kings in Luxor have been shut since Monday as authorities try to prevent coronavirus from spreading.
With passenger flights suspended — except for those repatriating the last remaining tourists — officials have been sterilising hotels and tourist sites up and down the country.
“We started the first phase of disinfection, and there are other phases. We are in the process of disinfecting all tourist sites, though the artefacts themselves require specific materials and (cleaning) must be carried out by a specialized team of excavators,” said Ashraf Mohie El-Din, director general of the pyramids area.
“We are making use of this period to sanitise the entire area, but also to carry out some maintenance work and renovation to have this area ready to accept visitors again,” he added.
Egypt has so far reported more than 400 cases of coronavirus, including 21 deaths.
Most early cases were linked to a cruise ship on the Nile from which both foreign passengers and local crew tested positive, dealing a blow to the country’s crucial tourism sector.

Topics: Egypt Pyramids China Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Egypt disinfects landmark museum as virus fears grow

Brits stranded in Tunisia as national carrier staff fear flying amid coronavirus

Updated 25 March 2020
Arab News

Brits stranded in Tunisia as national carrier staff fear flying amid coronavirus

  • TunisAir staff fear flying to Europe due to coronavirus
Updated 25 March 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Britons stranded in Tunisia are facing further delay to their return home after aircrew with TunisAir refused to fly to Europe due to concerns over coronavirus.

Many Brits are still stuck in the North African country after the Tunisian government suspended all international flights and shut its land and sea borders on March 18. 

Tunisia has under 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but swiftly took stringent measures to prevent its spread.

The tough measures caught many holidaymakers by surprise, with European governments scrambling flights to recover their nationals. 

But many Britons remain as the UK Embassy in Tunisia has struggled to organize repatriations.

The embassy said workers from TunisAir were unwilling to fly to Europe “on grounds of their individual safety and potential exposure” to coronavirus.

“Over the past few days, (we have) been working with the Tunisian government and Tunis Air to try to secure a flight to the UK,” the embassy said in a statement.

“However this option is now looking extremely difficult as Tunis Air are unable to find air crew who are prepared to fly to Europe on grounds of their individual safety and potential exposure,” it added.

“We will continue to look for ways to enable (Britons) to return to the UK as soon as is practically possible.”

Some Britons stuck in Tunisia have turned to begging the public for funds to cover flights home. 

Crowdfunding page GoFundMe reported a 54 percent rise in the last week for campaigns related to people being stuck abroad. 

Elizabeth Hazlewood, from Shrewsbury, was due to fly back from Tunisia this week but has been stranded since the government canceled outbound flights.

The 52-year-old support worker created a crowdfunding page to solicit support for her return home.

“I am running out of money rapidly. I really am stressed because of the situation and feel totally lost and alone,” she said.

The crisis in Tunisia is by no means the only example of Britons stranded overseas. Thousands are still desperately trying to secure flights home from around the world. 

On Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the government is trying to organize flights with a number of countries including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Peru.

“Where commercial options are limited or prevented by domestic restrictions, we are in close contact with the airlines and local authorities in those countries to overcome those barriers to enable people to return home,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tunisia is ramping up measures to keep citizens safe from coronavirus. The government introduced a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from March 18. On Sunday, it launched restrictions to limit movements to those of “extreme necessity.”

Topics: Tunisia UK China Coronavirus coronavirus

Related

World
British holidaymakers face being stranded in Morocco amid coronavirus chaos
World
120,000 Germans stranded abroad over virus flown home

Latest updates

Pakistan seeks $1.4 billion IMF loan to tackle economic slowdown from COVID-19
Egypt deep cleans pyramids site emptied of tourists
UK coronavirus bill amended over cremation outcry from British Muslims, Jews
Carrefour in talks over Saudi curfew challenges
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discusses coronavirus with US Secretary of State

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.