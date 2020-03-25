You are here

UK will have coronavirus testing kits ready in days, health official says

Sharon Peacock, interim director of the National Infection Service, said that millions of the antibody tests had been ordered. (Reuters)
  • Tests are designed to establish whether people have previously been infected with coronavirus
LONDON: The UK will have test kits available within days to be sent to households to establish whether people have contracted the new coronavirus and developed immunity, a health official said on Wednesday.

Sharon Peacock, interim director of the National Infection Service, said that millions of the antibody tests had been ordered, and depending on their exact form, some might be able to be administered without leaving home.

The tests are designed to establish whether people have previously been infected with coronavirus, as opposed to antigen tests which show if someone has the virus as they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"These are brand new products. We have to be clear they work as they are claimed to do," she told lawmakers. "Once they have been tested, and that will happen this week, once the bulk of tests arrive, they will be distributed into the community," she said, adding that the they could be delivered via Amazon.

"Testing the test is a small matter, and I would anticipate that it would be done by the end of this week."

She said there were various different models, and some might might require people to go to a high street chemist.

Peacock said she thought any charge for the tests would be minimal and though she declined to say they would be available by next week, she confirmed that they would be ready in days rather than weeks or months.

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday the government had bought 3.5 million of the tests.

WWII veteran tells British youth to 'do your duty' by staying home in coronavirus lockdown

  • Boris Johnson issued directives on Monday ordering people in the UK to remain indoors wherever possible
LONDON: WWII veterans in the UK are urging young Britons to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis.

A video message on the Facebook page of Liberation 75 featuring Harry Fenn, 95, has been picked up by national television programs and newspapers.

Fenn from the Bailiwick of Jersey, who was just 19 when he landed on Normandy beaches in the Allies’ D-Day operations, urged young people to sit on their sofas to save lives.

“In 1944, I served my country and did my duty. Now it’s your duty to sit on the couch. Please save lives, it’s as simple as that,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the family of 98-year-old veteran Jack Bowden, who was involved with producing penicillin at the Royal Navy Medical School during the war, called on Britons to heed government advice after the UK’s death toll jumped to 422 on Tuesday.

Bowden is believed to be the oldest person in the UK to contract the virus and recover, having tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but his family have still urged people to protect others and save lives by staying at home.     

Boris Johnson issued directives on Monday ordering people in the UK to remain indoors wherever possible and to only go out for shopping and medical supplies or for short spells of exercise. 

He warned police would have the power to intervene if people were found gathering in groups of three or more unnecessarily.

Key workers, including healthcare workers, teachers and those working for supermarkets, are allowed to travel to work but everybody else must work remotely, Johnson said.

