Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

BUDAPEST: Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement. He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government’s website.

Dick’s death brought the number of coronavirus fatalities in Hungary to 10, according to the Hungarian government’s official tally published earlier in the day, which said only that a British national had died as a result of the virus.

“I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol,” the FCO statement cited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as saying.

“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”