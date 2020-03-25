You are here

Deputy British ambassador to Hungary dies after contracting coronavirus

Steven Dick had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December. (GOV.UK)
  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab: I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol
  • Dominic Raab: Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him
BUDAPEST: Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement. He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government’s website.
Dick’s death brought the number of coronavirus fatalities in Hungary to 10, according to the Hungarian government’s official tally published earlier in the day, which said only that a British national had died as a result of the virus.
“I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol,” the FCO statement cited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as saying.
“Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.”

New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to all charges: police

WELLINGTON: The Australian accused of carrying out last year’s mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that claimed 51 lives pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday in a surprise change of mind, police said.
“The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act were taken via an audio-visual link from Auckland Prison,” commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement.
The shootings last March by self-avowed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant targeted Muslims at Friday prayers and were the worst mass shootings in modern New Zealand history.

