Idlib still turbulent despite virus agenda

Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, disinfects a tent for the displaced in Idlib as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 26 March 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Three weeks after the signing of a cease-fire agreement, Ankara is expected to do its homework to uphold its shaky March 5 deal with the Kremlin on Idlib and to ensure full security along the strategic M4 highway.

After their first joint patrol on March 15 was cut short due to local protests against the presence of Russian troops, the Turkish and Russian military conducted a second joint patrol along the M4 highway on the section of the highway linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia on March 23.

Again, the route of the second joint patrol had to be reduced over security concerns because of tough local dynamics, with some armed factions trying to block joint patrols along the highway.

“The first priority of Turkey and Russia now is to ensure the security of the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west and to eliminate any potential risk of attack. Establishing the safe passage along this road is our specific duty right now and we have to fulfill it within the upcoming months,” Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based Middle East analyst, told Arab News.

Turkey recently established three new military posts in the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside in Idlib, located in the villages of Badama, Al-Najiya and Al-Sainiya.

Extremist factions that are not controlled by Turkey, especially Caucasian and Central Asian fighters, have been harshly criticized for continuing their destabilizing activities in Idlib — recently detonating improvised explosive devices on the route of a Turkish convoy patrolling the village of Sfukhon in Idlib province.

The explosions damaged two armored vehicles and injured two Turkish soldiers on March 24. Ankara did not, however, release any official statement about the injury of its troops.

The attack on Turkish soldiers came just four days after the country’s first reported casualties since the cease-fire of early March. Two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was injured in a rocket attack by radical groups in Idlib.

“The Turkish side pledged in the near future to take measures to neutralize radical extremist groups that impede the movement of columns of joint patrols of the M4 highway in the security corridor,” the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria recently reported.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Damascus on March 23, the same day of the joint patrols with the Turks, for talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad. The visit came just three days after Putin and Assad had a telephone conversation about developments in Idlib.

Turkey’s military is responsible for patrolling up to 6 km deep to the north of the security corridor being set up around the M4 highway, while Russian forces will patrol 6 km deep to the southern flank in the war-torn country’s last rebel bastion. Turkish-backed rebels are also expected to remain in place for not torpedoing Putin-Erdogan agreement of March 5.

As part of the implementation of the Astana de-escalation agreement of 2017, control groups keep monitoring the compliance with the cease-fire conditions and detecting some cease-fire violations in Idlib province.

In the meantime, humanitarian actions are being carried out for the Syrian population with a total of 4,021,4074 tons of humanitarian cargo delivered so far, according to data from the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria on March 25.

According to Sezer, there are signs of an impending escalation in northwestern Syria that are similar to the incidents in early February, and “the silence from Turkish authorities by not commenting either on any injury or on the implementation of the March 5 deal confirms it.”

While the Assad regime accuses Turkey of backing rebel sabotage of joint patrols in Idlib, some rebel groups, including Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), rejected the Moscow deal. Some other groups such as Hurras Al-Din, Al-Qaeda’s branch in Syria with a considerable number of foreign terrorist fighters in its ranks, is also seen as a rising threat.

“Turkey is expected to distinguish moderate armed opposition and terror groups in Idlib. If Ankara cannot persuade them to lay down arms, it has to enter into a fight to meet the commitments under the Moscow deal. What Russians expect is the total restoration of order in these territories. Therefore, it is early to anticipate a definite success from the Turkish side,” Sezer said.

Last month at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in a single attack by Russian-backed regime forces. During February, 60 Turkish soldiers died in Idlib.

The idea of drawing on the masks came to the artists in Palestine because of the limited number of people who were wearing them in the Gaza Strip. (Supplied)
Artist masks spread healthy message in virus-hit Gaza

  • Three friends’ initiative — rst of its kind in the strip — started with neighborhood children
GAZA CITY: When the first cases of coronavirus appeared in the Gaza Strip, three young artists wanted to contribute to curbing the spread of the pandemic.

The three friends used their talent for drawing to encourage people, especially children, to wear medical masks by decorating the protective wear with attractive drawings

In a small room in his home in the densely populated Al-Shujaeya neighborhood east of Gaza City, Durgham Quraiq, 23, and his friends, Samah Saad and Tamer Deeb, convert the masks into “artistic paintings” to encourage people to wear them and avoid transmitting the infection.

“We spend about four hours together a day; we draw on medical masks and distribute them for free with the aim of encouraging everyone to use them,” Durgham told Arab News.

The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health has recorded 91 cases of coronavirus, including nine in the Gaza Strip, and the rest in West Bank cities, which witnessed the first death.

The idea of drawing on the masks came to the artists because of the limited number of people who were wearing them.

“We thought that if we give the mask an attractive look in graphics and colors, this may increase the demand on it,” Durgham said.

As soon as they started publishing on social media pictures of their artistic masks, decorated in bright colors with beautiful drawings, they began to receive calls from all parts of the Gaza Strip to obtain quantities of them.

Their initiative, which is the first of its kind in Gaza, started with 20 masks distributed to the neighborhood’s children.

Durgham said: “Gaza Strip is a small and crowded area, and it is considered one of the most densely populated areas in the world. An outbreak of the pandemic will cause a humanitarian catastrophe, and everyone should bear its responsibility.”

Durgham and his two friends bear the costs of the masks and materials used in the drawing, as well as sterilization materials, and distribute them for free as their personal contribution to protecting society.

In the past few days Durgham’s house has been visited by many people who bring their masks and ask him and his friends to decorate them.

The artists’ works on the masks includes funny and lovable drawings for children such as pets, expressions of love and freedom, as well as terrifying drawings to raise awareness of the seriousness of the virus.

Artist, Samah Saad, 30, said that their initiative was continuous and free, so that the world could eradicate the virus and return to normal life.

Samah is married and has four children, the oldest of whom is a 10-year-old girl, and the youngest of whom are twins aged five.

She experimented with the idea of artistic masks for her children, and succeeded in encouraging them to wear them.

“Raising the level of social awareness about the need to adhere to the precautions is an individual and collective responsibility, and everyone should make use of their capabilities and talent in helping society to overcome this crisis,” she told Arab News.

Samah and her two friends are determined to continue their initiative, despite obstacles including scarcity of masks, the high prices charged for them, and the costs of drawing materials such as color pens.

