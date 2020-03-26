You are here

Saudi grocery delivery app receives $18 million for region-wide expansion

Nana Direct has tripled its capacity and plans to expand further due to the newly imposed curfew in Saudi Arabia. (Screengrab from nana.sa/en)
Hala Tashkandi

  • According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised from investors, including venture capital fund STV and Middle East Venture Partners
  • The app promises that all groceries and products will be carefully chosen and packaged for customers to be delivered directly to their houses
RIYADH: Local grocery delivery app Nana Direct has raised $18 million for an expansion across the Middle East in order to meet the rising demand for delivery services created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nana Direct is the first online grocery shopping and home delivery service in Saudi Arabia, developed by Saudi youth who “aspire to build a sophisticated shopping and delivery system.”

The app promises that all groceries and products will be carefully chosen and packaged for customers to be delivered directly to their houses — an appealing concept to many under the present circumstances.

According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised from investors, including venture capital fund STV and Middle East Venture Partners.

Nana Direct has tripled its capacity and plans to expand further due to the newly imposed curfew in Saudi Arabia.

Founder Sami Al-Helwah spoke in an interview about the company’s objectives, as well as the opportunity to expand into a still-growing market.

“The penetration of online grocery shopping in the region is very low, and our target is to expand across the region and beyond groceries into other products," he said. "Ultimately, we want to become the Amazon of the Middle East.”

Online shopping in general is still establishing roots in the region, but several strong players have already achieved renown, from food delivery services such as Talabat and HungerStation to clothing delivery services like JollyChic and SheIn and general shopping websites such as Souq and Noon. Plenty of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents are now turning to the internet to get their shopping done.

However, online grocery shopping is still a new concept to most Saudis, who are more accustomed to doing their own grocery shopping or sending a driver or maid to the store to take care it instead.

Ahmad Al-Shammari, a principal at STV, said that Nana Direct could be a game changer during the pandemic and highlighted how this could affect the future of online retail.

“Nana is helping Saudi Arabia deal with the breakout of coronavirus and has seen a big increase in user numbers,” he said. "We are hoping this will accelerate the shift to online grocery shopping in the region.”

Currently confined to their homes and restricted by a curfew, Saudis seem to find the idea enticing enough to try, provided the company can deliver on their promises.

“I would definitely try it out,” said Huda Al-Haqbani, who currently sends her driver to do all her shopping. “I wouldn’t go to the supermarket these days. That’s just asking for trouble. But if they really do send quality produce and follow proper hygienic practices, I would love to give it a try.”

Ali Al-Zahrani, a high school assistant principal and youth counselor, said: “It’s great to see Saudi youth working so hard to benefit other people. This is exactly the kind of result you want to see from a crisis like this.”

JEDDAH: The Saudi Commerce Ministry has been meeting with leading hypermarkets across the Kingdom to discuss promotions and discounts to encourage online shopping and social distancing.
Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, the ministry’s spokesman, emphasized that people can buy whatever they need online, before and after the curfew. He said a newly implemented system is being followed by hypermarkets.
“You must’ve seen photos of people lined up outside supermarkets. Don’t fret, that’s not due to overcrowding. It’s all arranged to ensure no more than 25 persons are inside the premises at once,” he added.
The number could go up depending on the size of the establishment and the numbers dictated by the Health Ministry.
As of Thursday, said Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, the Kingdom has lost three people to coronavirus — the third death was a resident in Madinah who suffered chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart failure.
He announced 112 new cases of the virus — 12 of those returned from abroad, while the remaining hundred were people who came into contact with those infected. Four individuals have recovered, Al-Aly added, bringing the number of recoveries to 33.
The total of number of confirmed cases is now 1,012 in the Kingdom, among them 23 medical staff who were infected in a private hospital in Riyadh and have since been put under quarantine.
“It’s highly important to get self-tested, which is easily done on the app Mawid or call 937,” said Al-Aly. He emphasized the need to follow protocol with self-isolation and curfew, adding that the number of people in quarantine has reached 13,000, with 4,000 in health institutes and 9,000 under house quarantine.
With the new curfew regulations implemented in Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah, beginning from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Interior Ministry has urged citizens and residents to adhere to the rules.
“All routes to and from Riyadh, Makkah and Madinah are completely monitored and under security control to ensure no one goes in or out,” said the ministry’s spokesman Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub, adding that not only would the driver of a vehicle be fined, so too would the passengers.
Those undermining the curfew on social media have been apprehended and directed to the necessary authorities, he said.

Al-Shalhoub added that those who are forced to travel domestically will find the list of permissible entities and job titles allowed to take a flight in the king’s royal decree, or by calling 999 and 911 in the Western Province.
Any exemptions will be on the list, and if an individual belongs to an exempted entity but their job title is not exempted, they will not be admitted on the flight, he said.


 

