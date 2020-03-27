You are here

Vodafone to offer unlimited data to the vulnerable for free

Vulnerable Vodafone customers eligible for the upgrade will receive a text message informing them. (AFP)
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: Mobile operator Vodafone said on Friday it would introduce 30-days free access to unlimited mobile data for half a million of its Pay Monthly customers and upgrade the contracts for those who are flagged as vulnerable.
Vulnerable customers eligible for the upgrade will receive a text message informing them. Those wishing to access the free offer can use the rewards scheme on the Vodafone app. It will be made available to the first 500,000 customers.

Topics: UK telecoms

Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

Malaysia announces $58 billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus

  • Number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this week to over 2,000, the highest in Southeast Asia, with 23 deaths
Updated 27 March 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia announced a stimulus package worth 250-billion ringgit ($58.28 billion) on Friday, its second in a month, to help cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of confirmed infections in Malaysia has doubled this week to over 2,000, the highest in Southeast Asia, with 23 deaths. The government has extended curbs on travel and movement until April 14 in an attempt to contain its spread.
“We are a nation at war with invisible forces. The situation we are now facing is unprecedented in history,” Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin Muhyiddin said in a televised address to announce the support package.
“This unprecedented situation of course requires unprecedented measures. So, my dear brothers and sisters, and the children of this beloved country... please bear with me and my friends in the cabinet and the government.”
The new package largely includes one-off payments and discounts on utilities for people whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic, and to help small and medium-sized enterprises stay afloat and retain their staff.
The government will also set up a 50-billion ringgit loan scheme for larger companies, which will offer guarantees of up to 80 percent of the sum borrowed to shore up working capital in the corporate sector.
About 128 billion ringgit will be spent on public welfare measures, with 100 billion used to support businesses.
The package is in addition to a 20 billion ringgit stimulus plan announced last month.

Topics: Malaysia China Coronavirus

