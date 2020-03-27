UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON: The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating but was working from home and will continue lead the “national fightback against” the virus.

Hours later his Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said he too had tested positive for Covid-19.

The prime minister, 55, experienced mild symptoms of coronavirus on Thursday and was tested “on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” a statement by Downing Street obtained by Arab News said.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” it said.

Whitty announced later on Friday that he too would self-isolate at home for the next seven days after experiencing symptoms compatible with Covid-19 on Thursday night.

The prime minister is the first leader of a major power to announce a positive test result for coronavirus.

Johnson posted a video on his Twitter account saying that he would still lead the British government’s response to the outbreak thanks to technology.

He also thanked the staff of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and other key workers, saying “it was very moving last night to join in that national clap for the NHS,” referring to a national effort to applaud Britain’s health workers at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening.

“Stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” he urged the British public.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a test.

“Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating,” Hancock wrote on Twitter.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who has recently appeared in public with Johnson, is working from home and has not shown any symptoms of infection, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II remains in good health and “last saw the Prime Minister on 11th March,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Arab News.

The Queen, who has been staying at Windsor Castle since March 19, is “following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.”

On Wednesday, the eldest son of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self-isolating at his residence in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who tested negative.

The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who announced that he had coronavirus on March 19, wished Johnson “a speedy recovery” and said his thoughts were with everyone afflicted by the virus.

“Wishing a speedy recovery to PM Boris Johnson. My thoughts are with him and, indeed, with all families in the UK and across Europe & the world that are affected by coronavirus,” Barnier tweeted.

The leader of the UK’s opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn also wished the prime minister a “speedy recovery.”

“I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy.

Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else.”

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon said she sends her “very best wishes to Boris Johnson and his family.”

“I don't underestimate for anybody how difficult it is to be positive for this virus so I certainly send my best wishes to him for a very speedy recovery,” she said.

Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster urged everyone to “follow the guidelines,” and sent her “best wishes to the Prime Minister and Carrie”, referring to his fiancee.

David Alexander, Professor of Risk and Disaster Reduction at the University College London, told Sky News that politicians were particularly at risk because of the number of people they come into contact with.

However, he said that Johnson’s announcement would not hinder the government’s response to the crisis.

“The prime minister essentially ratifies and present to the public decisions made by other people, therefore in many respects the decisions are already made,” he said.

As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to 14,579, and 759 patients have died of it as of Thursday. The outbreak is concentrated in London.