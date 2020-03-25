Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

You are here

The UK’s Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms. (File/AP)
Zaynab Khojji

  • Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are currently self-isolating in Scotland
  • Palace says he displayed mild symptoms and was otherwise in good health
LONDON: Prince Charles, the eldest son of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

The Prince of Wales, 71, is in “good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” said a statement obtained by Arab News from Clarence House, a royal residence.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but does not have the virus. Both are self-isolating at their Birkhall residence in Scotland in accordance with government advice. 

 “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement said.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been staying at Windsor Castle since March 19, is in “good health,” Buckingham Palace told Arab News. 

“The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” the palace said. 

Seoul, Riyadh pledge mutual support in tackling coronavirus

  • On Wednesday, South Korea’s health authorities requested all passengers flying in from the US to self-isolate for two weeks
  • Moon told Trump that he would support South Korean exports of critical supplies to the US if there were a domestic surplus
SEOUL: South Korea and Saudi Arabia have agreed to join forces in containing the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.
The development follows a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.
“Coronavirus has sweeping effects on the entire fields of economy, finance and society. Unified efforts by the international community are more important than at any other time,” said Moon.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s health authorities requested all passengers flying in from the US to self-isolate for two weeks, following an increase in the imported cases of the virus in recent weeks.
The country reported 100 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,137, while the death toll rose to 126.
At present, the mortality rate stands at 1.38 percent, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).  
The total number of imported cases jumped by 34 to 101 on Tuesday, the most significant single-day rise so far.
Meanwhile, according to the presidential office, in a separate phone call on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump asked South Korea to provide medical equipment support, including coronavirus-testing kits, to contain the spread of the virus.
Moon told Trump that he would support South Korean exports of critical supplies to the US if there were a domestic surplus.
He added that approval by the US Food and Drug Administration might be required, which Trump said would be resolved very soon.
“President Trump reiterated his commitment to employ the full weight of the United States government and work with global leaders to save lives and restore economic growth,” White House deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, said in a press release issued after the phone call between the two leaders.

