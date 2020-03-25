Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON: Prince Charles, the eldest son of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.

The Prince of Wales, 71, is in “good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” said a statement obtained by Arab News from Clarence House, a royal residence.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested but does not have the virus. Both are self-isolating at their Birkhall residence in Scotland in accordance with government advice.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement said.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has been staying at Windsor Castle since March 19, is in “good health,” Buckingham Palace told Arab News.

“The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of March 12 and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” the palace said.