Four abducted employees of French NGO released

French special police forces stand guard in Strasbourg, France, December 13, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Four employees working with a French Christian charity who were kidnapped in Iraq in January have been released, France’s presidency said.
The release of the four men with SOS Chretiens d’Orient (Christians of the Middle East) comes just a day after France said it would withdraw its troops from Iraq due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The presidential Elysee Palace in Paris said that France had made “every effort to reach this outcome.”
“The president expresses his gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their cooperation,” the presidency said in a statement.
SOS Chretiens d’Orient said on Twitter it welcomed the release of its four employees — three French nationals and one Iraqi.
The charity also said it “warmly thanked the French authorities for their work, as well as the Iraqi authorities.”
Last week, SOS Chretiens d’Orient said that there had been no news of its four employees and they had received no ransom demand nor had any group claimed responsibility for their abduction.
Antoine Brochon, Julien Dittmar, Alexandre Goodarzy and Tariq Mattoka were kidnapped in Baghdad on Jan.20, as the Iraqi capital was gripped by demonstrations.
The months of protests were initially against the government, but America’s military presence in Iraq became a hot-button issue after a US drone strike killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.
SOS Chretiens d’Orient has been working with persecuted Christians in Iraq since 2014 when Daesh terrorists overran the province of Mosul, displacing tens of thousands of minority Christians and Yazidis.

BACKGROUND

The organization has drawn criticism in the past for sending young French volunteers to Syria and Iraq for months at a time.
France said on Wednesday it would withdraw its 200 military personnel working in Iraq, which are mostly trainers to local armed forces, blaming complications arising from the COVID-19 crisis.
Iraq’s military halted all training in early March to minimize the risk of the illness spreading among its forces, including from the US-led coalition helping fight remnants of Daesh.
The US, whose military represents the vast majority of foreign troops in Iraq, has announced the coalition will be temporarily reducing its forces.

Four passengers die on cruise ship with coronavirus outbreak off Panama

PANAMA CITY: Four passengers have died on board the MS Zaandam, a cruise ship currently off the coast of Panama with over 130 guests suffering from influenza-like symptoms, at least two of whom have coronavirus, the vessel’s operator said on Friday.
Zaandam had been on a South American cruise that departed Argentina on March 7 and had been scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile on March 21. Nobody has disembarked from the ship since it docked in Punta Arenas, Chile nearly two weeks ago.
Holland America Line, the operator, said in a statement it “can confirm that four older guests have passed away.”
All told, there are 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board, as well as four doctors and four nurses, the statement said.
Significant numbers of US, Canadian, Australian, UK and Dutch citizens are among passengers stuck on board, according to media reports from their respective countries.
Ian Rae, a London-based Scotsman who said he was a passenger, tweeted praise for the operator’s efforts to get medical supplies on board the ship, and struck an upbeat note.
“Judging by the small boats coming with photographers to photo us, the news is out that we have Covid-19 and deaths on board. Still feeling upbeat and ready to face the challenge,” Rae wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
Guests have been asked to self-isolate since March 22 and public spaces on the 238 meter (781 foot) vessel are closed.
Some 53 guests and 85 crew have reported to the medical center with flu-like symptoms, the operator added, noting that “all ports” along Zaandam’s route are closed to cruise ships.
The cruise operator said it wants to transfer groups of healthy Zaandam passengers to its sister ship Rotterdam, which is now alongside the vessel of Panama.
Holland America Line said it was still working with the Panamanian authorities to see if it could get approval to transit the Panama Canal and sail to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

