You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Jouf governor reviews region’s goods and prices monitoring efforts

Al-Jouf governor reviews region’s goods and prices monitoring efforts

Al-Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz reviews the region’s goods and prices monitoring efforts. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/683dm

Updated 28 March 2020
SPA

Al-Jouf governor reviews region’s goods and prices monitoring efforts

Updated 28 March 2020
SPA

SAKAKA: Al-Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz reviewed the efforts exerted by the region’s Ministry of Commerce branch, in its visits and field examination tours of the region’s cities and provinces, and in the way it is dealing with reports submitted by residents.

Prince Faisal was briefed about the situation during a meeting he held through video conferencing call with the director general of the region’s Ministry of Commerce branch, Sami Al-Ruwaili, with the participation of the region’s undersecretary, Hussain Al-Sultan.

“Under the supervision of Prince Faisal, the branch doubled its efforts in the past month as it conducted 1,100 tours, received 470 reports and issued 160 tickets, while some of the tours took place in coordination with the municipality and the region’s Health Ministry branch,” Al-Ruwaili said.

“The prices of around 140 commodities in all of the region’s commercial and food stores are electronically checked on a daily basis in the morning and at night. We are also monitoring the stocks and availability of food in the region and contacting the merchants to facilitate food provision,” he added.

“The Kingdom has the largest food stock in the Middle East. This fact was confirmed by the Ministry of Commerce through the provision of products, goods and the great capacity of the Kingdom’s largest factories. Such measures were made possible thanks to the support of the government of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Prince Faisal noted, commending the citizens for their awareness and cooperation with the relevant authorities.

Topics: Al-Jouf Saudi corona virus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Northern Borders governor orders strict implementation of virus preventive measures
Saudi Arabia
Najran governor exhorts citizens to follow preventive measures on COVID-19

COVID-19 prevention better than cure say Saudi health experts

Security officers at a checkpoint at the entrance of Tabuk city. (SPA)
Updated 28 March 2020
Rawan Radwan

COVID-19 prevention better than cure say Saudi health experts

  • The number of people likely to become infected with the coronavirus over a period of time cannot be accurately predicted
Updated 28 March 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have implemented a wide range of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). However, their effectiveness will be reduced if the public fails to follow social-distancing rules or listen to advice on how to protect themselves and their communities, experts warn.
Dr. Ezzuddin Okmi, health executive expert and preventive medicine and public health specialist at the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control, said that infection rates are hard to predict but the disease will spread more quickly to a greater number of people if Ministry of Health advice is ignored.
On Sunday, King Salman issued an order imposing a Kingdom-wide curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 21 days, with the threat of fines and jail time for anyone who violates it. Only security, emergency and health services are exempt, along with deliveries of food, medical supplies and other essential goods.
Restrictions have also been placed on people’s movement outside of those hours, and most shops have been ordered to close, other than those selling vital supplies, such as food and medicine. Flights in and out of the country were previously grounded and all patients who test positive for the disease are immediately isolated.
“As we know that prevention is better than cure, these precautionary measures — such as suspension of flights and isolation of suspected and confirmed cases (of the virus) — will have a greater impact on shutting down the transmission cycle of the virus and preventing it from spreading in the community,” said Okmi.
“By keeping healthy individuals away from the risk factors that lead to an outbreak, the rate of new cases will be kept at a low level until no more new cases are detected.”
On Monday, the Ministry of Health announced 205 new confirmed cases, and the death of an Afghan resident as a result of the virus. Although the numbers are still rising, experts consider it to be a steady increase and believe the precautionary measures will “flatten the curve” of the virus. This means slowing the rate of infection so that fewer people need urgent treatment at any given time, which helps the health services cope with demand.
“Based on the situations in many countries that have not taken the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, such as Italy, you can expect a faster rate of spread (in these countries) with a very high number of infections,” said Okmi.
“There are many factors that influence the number of cases affected by COVID-19, hence we cannot predict the exact number of cases as we still can’t precisely detect numbers such as the secondary infection rate.”
Research has shown that the faster the authorities move to implement social-distancing measures to slow the spread of a disease, the more lives are saved. COVID-19 is a new disease and many of its mysteries are yet to be solved. The epidemiological characteristics of the outbreak — in other words, how it develops, spreads and can be controlled — are still not fully understood, with its effects differing between countries.

BACKGROUND

• On Sunday, King Salman issued an order imposing a Kingdom-wide curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 21 days.

• Restrictions have also been placed on people’s movement outside of those hours, and most shops have been ordered to close, other than those selling vital supplies, such as food and medicine.

• Flights in and out of the country were previously grounded and all patients who test positive for the disease are immediately isolated.

The number of people likely to become infected with the coronavirus over a period of time cannot be accurately predicted. It is thought to have a five-day incubation period, according to a study of patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) — the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease — published on Mar. 10 in the American College of Physicians’s Annals of Internal Medicine.
After the incubation period, mild symptoms often appear that can be mistaken for a cold. The virus remains highly infectious for 10 to 14 days.
“We can only estimate the number of deaths in the community if people violate the rules of isolation and precaution policies,” said Okmi. “Furthermore, the disease’s severity is affected by many factors, such as age.”
“However, we have created a preparedness plan in case of an emergency. We created this plan to prepare for any dangers that will happen in the future, based on the situations in some countries.”
These preparations include: simulation exercises; training for health workers; the provision of adequate diagnostic facilities, including the establishment of drive-through testing stations; ensuring adequate supplies of medications are available and can be maintained; increasing the capacity of isolation facilities; setting up mechanisms for rapid communication with community and government sectors; and providing adequate support for hospitals.
“This plan is based on previous experiences in dealing with health emergencies,” said Okmi. “In 2019, a preparedness plan was created to respond to any influenza outbreaks, and we have successfully kept influenza cases at a controlled level.”
The message is clear: restrictions on the movement of people and gatherings, though dramatic, will help flatten the curve of new infections, slow the spread and, ultimately, save lives. Support for these measures from Saudi citizens and residents is critical to their success, along with swift action on testing and contact tracing.
Health officials continue to call on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures, be socially responsible, implement social distancing and “stay in place” until the pandemic is under control.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rises above 1,100
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Education Ministry takes on distance learning of 6 million students in 10 days

Latest updates

LIVE: Middle East region reports more coronavirus cases as global numbers soar
Yemenis meet truce calls with both hope and skepticism
Lebanon’s medics describe 'horror movie' coronavirus conditions
Artist masks spread healthy message in virus-hit Gaza
Saudi Arabia raises more than SR15bn in bond sale

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.