How to keep your skin healthy and bright while you #StayHome

DUBAI: With more and more people working from home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of opportunities to pamper ourselves and provide our skin with immediate relief. While the world continues to practice social-distancing in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, consider this the optimal time to press the reset button on your dermis. Rebecca Treston, founder of The Rebecca Treston Method, explains that following a “daily routine is key to maintaining healthy skin when you are confined to your home.” Below, she shares her top skin-boosting tips.

Cleanse your skin

“If you aren’t wearing makeup because you aren’t going to work, do not double cleanse, one cleanse is enough because you don’t want to overdo it and eliminate all the natural oils from the skin. Tone with a gentle product such as rose water to balance the pH of the skin.”



Use antioxidants

“During the day, apply antioxidants such as products that have vitamins C and E, which will give your skin a glow, but more importantly, will combat any exposure to free radicals. Ensure you use a product that has hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturize the dermis and follow this step with a skin-specific moisturizer to soothe your skin.”



Don’t forget to exfoliate

“Use a mild acid toner to exfoliate any dead skin so that your dermis can repair overnight. Try a vitamin A-based formula, a retinoid or something that comprises AHAs or BHAs, depending on your skin type. Moisturize with either vitamin E or a hydrating cream to help repair your skin while you sleep.”



Fresh air is important

“If you’re self-isolating indoors, try to get some fresh air daily, even if it’s just by opening your window.”



Indulge in a weekly face mask

“Incorporate a soothing face mask into your skincare regime. If your fruits and vegetables are getting over-ripe or are about to spoil, be creative with creating DIY face masks. Avocado is great for hydration, while oatmeal and honey are good for glowing skin. Papaya has a nice natural enzyme that is ideal for light exfoliation.”

Less is more

“Don’t overdo your skincare regime just because you’re at home and have more time. Continue to use the products that have been prescribed to you by a skincare specialist, or opt for formulas rich in antioxidants.”