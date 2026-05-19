At least 2 dead, 4 injured in southern Spain shooting, El Pais reports

MADRID: Spanish police said on Tuesday they had detained ​a 25-year-old man who allegedly killed his two parents and injured four others, including his son, in a shooting overnight in the southern city of El Ejido, Almeria province.

The four injured were hospitalized ‌and in ‌a serious condition, the ​Guardia ‌Civil ⁠force ​said in ⁠a statement. As well as the suspect’s son, the injured included a man, a woman and another minor.

The shooting was first reported after 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, the ⁠statement said. Specialist units arrested ‌the suspect at ‌around 4 a.m. on ​Tuesday.

Police were ‌investigating the motive for the shooting, ‌which they said initially appeared to be domestic violence, as well as the origin of the firearm he used, as ‌the suspect did not possess a gun license.

Shootings are relatively ⁠rare ⁠in Spain, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and firearms are less common than in other European countries. Spain recorded 53 firearm homicides in 2023, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, or 0.1 deaths per 100,000 people — among the lowest rate ​in both Europe ​and the world.