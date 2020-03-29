You are here

English football chiefs set for ‘difficult’ coronavirus decisions

The football governing bodies are set for more talks next week. (File/Reuters)
AFP

  • Three organizations study financial impact of suspending season, with Britain in state of lockdown
England’s Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association and Football League are steadying themselves for some “difficult decisions” amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak as they try to see if there is a way of restarting the season.

The three organizations all met on Friday to examine the financial impact of suspending the season, with Britain as a whole in a state of lockdown.
“The Premier League, EFL and PFA discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said in a joint statement.
“It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organizations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.
“The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.”
Some clubs have asked players to defer up to half their wages, while players at Championship leaders Leeds, pushing for promotion to the lucrative Premier League, have volunteered for a wage deferral.
The governing bodies are set for more talks next week as they try to draw up a unified plan.
Last week saw the projected restart of the season pushed back until April 30, and that date has not moved.
“The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow,” added the statement.
“Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.”
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Football Association insisted they had no regrets about their announcement earlier this week that saw a host of lower division leagues declared null and void because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“The decision taken to end the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game was made by committee representatives for the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women’s Board,” the spokesperson said.
“It will now go to the FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they came to during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances for English football.”

Football globetrotter Toni Dovale has changed his cleats and the ball for the white coat in a pharmacy to contribute his bit in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacist’s white coat in the front line struggle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Spain.
The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had been playing football for a Thai club, but was visiting his family in Spain when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
So he decided to pitch in his “grain of sand” against the virus using the studies which he had yet to put into practice due to his passion for football.
“I really was packing my bags to go back when things got complicated,” said Dovale .
Travel restrictions trapped Dovale in his native La Coruna in the Atlantic coast region of Galicia, where he started his football career with nearby Celta Vigo.
Although Dovale also completed his university studies in pharmacy four years ago, he had never actually worked in the field.
Now with the world of sport in limbo the footballer realized the time was ripe to use his studies to help his homeland.
“I was playing in Asia then; pharmacy is different there and I was never in Spain long enough to work,” he says, “With football stopped and travel banned I said to myself ‘get some practical experience and do your bit’.”
COVID-19 is ravaging Spain with a death toll of over 4,800 and some 64,000 registered cases of infection.

We’re in a really frightening situation. Those of us working with the public are afraid, and the people who come to us for advice are afraid too.

Toni Dovale, Footballer

There is hope of course with around 10,000 people already cured of the virus in Spains for multimedia clients “We’re in a really frightening situation. Those of us working with the public are afraid, and the people who come to us for advice are afraid too,” says Dovale, who is working in a pharmacy run by his family.
He has gloves but no mask, and does not appear ready to lose his smile any time soon.
“We all know we are exposed, that this is a pandemic and a complicated situation,” he says.
“But we all know too that our behavior in complicated situations defines who we are, and for me I need to put fears for my own safety to one side and help in any way that I can.
“There are shortages of many things and we are struggling to get enough of the simple things like thermometers, paracetamol, gloves and hand gels.”
Dovale has played football for Spanish top flight clubs Leganes and Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Kansas City in the United States and also Bengaluru in the Indian Super League before moving to Thailand.
“Right now I’m the same as everyone else in that I train at home jumping over the furniture,” he jokes.
“I start at 7 a.m. and I use whatever I can including bottles of water and stuff like that. Then I go downstairs to the pharmacy.
“I hope this is over as soon as possible and that I can go back to playing football again.”
“Right now though everything is up in the air and I have no idea when sports will get going again over there (in Asia) or when we Europeans will be allowed to even travel again.
“I have no idea how this is going to pan out. Let’s just hope it’s all over soon and I can get back to my normal life playing football.”

