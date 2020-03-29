You are here

  • Home
  • Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Football globetrotter Toni Dovale has changed his cleats and the ball for the white coat in a pharmacy to contribute his bit in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8e34t

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Journeyman footballer Toni Dovale put his football boots to one side and slipped into a pharmacist’s white coat in the front line struggle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Spain.
The 29-year-old pharmacy graduate and former top-level sportsman had been playing football for a Thai club, but was visiting his family in Spain when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
So he decided to pitch in his “grain of sand” against the virus using the studies which he had yet to put into practice due to his passion for football.
“I really was packing my bags to go back when things got complicated,” said Dovale .
Travel restrictions trapped Dovale in his native La Coruna in the Atlantic coast region of Galicia, where he started his football career with nearby Celta Vigo.
Although Dovale also completed his university studies in pharmacy four years ago, he had never actually worked in the field.
Now with the world of sport in limbo the footballer realized the time was ripe to use his studies to help his homeland.
“I was playing in Asia then; pharmacy is different there and I was never in Spain long enough to work,” he says, “With football stopped and travel banned I said to myself ‘get some practical experience and do your bit’.”
COVID-19 is ravaging Spain with a death toll of over 4,800 and some 64,000 registered cases of infection.

We’re in a really frightening situation. Those of us working with the public are afraid, and the people who come to us for advice are afraid too.

Toni Dovale, Footballer

There is hope of course with around 10,000 people already cured of the virus in Spains for multimedia clients “We’re in a really frightening situation. Those of us working with the public are afraid, and the people who come to us for advice are afraid too,” says Dovale, who is working in a pharmacy run by his family.
He has gloves but no mask, and does not appear ready to lose his smile any time soon.
“We all know we are exposed, that this is a pandemic and a complicated situation,” he says.
“But we all know too that our behavior in complicated situations defines who we are, and for me I need to put fears for my own safety to one side and help in any way that I can.
“There are shortages of many things and we are struggling to get enough of the simple things like thermometers, paracetamol, gloves and hand gels.”
Dovale has played football for Spanish top flight clubs Leganes and Rayo Vallecano, Sporting Kansas City in the United States and also Bengaluru in the Indian Super League before moving to Thailand.
“Right now I’m the same as everyone else in that I train at home jumping over the furniture,” he jokes.
“I start at 7 a.m. and I use whatever I can including bottles of water and stuff like that. Then I go downstairs to the pharmacy.
“I hope this is over as soon as possible and that I can go back to playing football again.”
“Right now though everything is up in the air and I have no idea when sports will get going again over there (in Asia) or when we Europeans will be allowed to even travel again.
“I have no idea how this is going to pan out. Let’s just hope it’s all over soon and I can get back to my normal life playing football.”

Related

Sport
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds
Sport
Europe mulls finishing football season at end of year

English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds

Steve Elworthy
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
AFP

English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds

Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: English cricket chiefs are considering installing coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds as a way of restarting the game behind closed doors.
Last week the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that no professional cricket would be played before May 28 at the earliest.
But the ECB is stepping up its planning for a potential resumption of international action with no spectators.
England’s Test series with West Indies is due to start at the Oval June 4. Australia and Pakistan are also due to tour during the English summer.
The ECB’s director of special projects Steve Elworthy told the Guardian that such an approach would essentially mean creating a “safe and sterile environment” at the grounds.
“We’re mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors,” he said.
Referring to the British government’s initial advice prior to the current lockdown, he added: “The advice around mass gatherings was 500 people or fewer.
“That was guided by the potential impact on critical services like paramedics and doctors.
“You would likely have to work within that number (which would be made up of essential matchday staff). Then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear.

We are mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors.

Steve Elworthy, Director of ECB

“So it’s how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in. These are considerations we are thinking about.”
The International Cricket Council said on Friday that it was reviewing its options in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to start in Australia in October.
The inaugural World Test Championship final is due to take place at Lord’s next June, but with qualifying series being postponed and no certainty as to when they will be rescheduled, the showpiece match could be delayed.
“We continue to undertake a comprehensive business continuity and contingency planning exercise which will allow us to adapt to the rapidly evolving world in which we find ourselves,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.
“The ICC management will continue our contingency planning around ICC events and will also work with members to explore all options available to us based on a range of scenarios connected to the pandemic.”

Related

Sport
Europe mulls finishing football season at end of year
Sport
Could Tokyo 2020 delay beat the heat?

Latest updates

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coronavirus
English cricket chiefs consider virus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds
New super stalkerware finds many takers in KSA
ACT to build Abu Dhabi’s first bulk liquid storage terminal
INTERVIEW: ‘Now is the wrong time to be selling,’ says JP Morgan Middle East MD Steven Rees

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.