You are here

  • Home
  • Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations donate to seven more countries in Asia to fight COVID-19

Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations donate to seven more countries in Asia to fight COVID-19

An airport worker looks at a shipment of medical supplies donated to help Africa for fight with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and the Alibaba Foundation, after it arrived from Ethiopia at Blaise Diagne international airport in Thies, Senegal March 28, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5a58

Updated 29 March 2020
AP

Jack Ma, Alibaba foundations donate to seven more countries in Asia to fight COVID-19

  • The supplies are part of the donation pledged to seven more countries announced today by the two foundations
  • The first batch of medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi last night
Updated 29 March 2020
AP

HANGZHOU, China: The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation today announced donations of essential medical supplies to seven more countries, namely Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

An India bound flight loaded with the first batch of medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation departed Shanghai, China yesterday. The donations arrived at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport last night and were received by the Indian Red Cross Society which would help distribute the supplies across the country.

The supplies are part of the donation pledged to seven more countries announced today by the two foundations, namely Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Collectively, these seven countries will receive a total of 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits as well as protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers. With this announcement, the two Foundations have now donated essential medical supplies to 23 Asian countries totalling 7.4 million masks; 485,000 test kits; 100,000 sets of protective clothing along with other medical equipment.

The first batch of medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi last night and were received by the Indian Red Cross Society. Similar to the arrangement with the Italian Red Cross Society, the Indian charity will facilitate the distribution of these supplies in the country. The donations are expected to reach other countries in the coming days.

Mr. Neel Kamal Singh, Deputy Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society took receipt of the donations from Mr. Vivek Sehgal, Manager, Alibaba Cloud India, acting on behalf of the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation. Ms. Ma Jia, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of China in India, was also present to show the embassy’s support toward this humanitarian initiative.

“Government of India has taken extensive steps to manage the COVID-19 situation. To supplement the efforts of government, Indian Red Cross has mobilized first tranche of supplies consisting of facemasks, protective body suits and essential medical equipment. This consignment, which was received yesterday, has been donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation. Indian Red Cross appreciates their magnanimity at this difficult juncture,” said Mr. R.K Jain, IAS (Rtd), Secretary General, Indian Red Cross.

“We are one with the global community in the intense battle to protect all families against Covid-19. We are committed to doing everything we can to make a difference, most importantly by sourcing these supplies and overcoming logistical challenges to get the medical supplies to where they are needed as fast as we can,” said the Jack Ma Foundation.

These donations are among a number of aid initiatives from the Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation to support the areas of the world affected by the Covid-19 crisis, sourcing and delivering various types of medical supplies to countries across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa. The donation by the two foundations to Vietnam is in addition to the recent donation by Lazada Group, Alibaba Group’s local e-commerce business unit in Southeast Asia.

More initiatives and donations may be announced in the coming days and weeks. The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation also supported the publication of a handbook with key lessons and experience from doctors, health care workers, and hospital administrators at the First Affiliated Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine (FAHZU), who were on the frontline of COVID-19 treatment in China and crucial to slowing its spread.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
Canadian Prime Minister’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness
Special
World
New York hardest hit as US tops list of coronavirus cases

Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk

Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk

  • At least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday
  • The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.

Authorities in Moscow, Russia’s worst-affected area, shut shops and entertainment venues from Saturday and urged Muscovites to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin.

But at least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on the city’s vast public transportation network, Sobyanin said on his website.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase. More than 1,000 cases of the disease have already been recorded in Moscow. Nobody is insured,” Sobyanin wrote.

“An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone’s eyes.”

The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,534. Nine people have died of the coronavirus, seven of which in Moscow.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus
World
Philippines reports 343 additional coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Latest updates

From the Middle East to Europe, fashion houses join the fight against COVID-19
Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk
Spain announces record 838 virus deaths in 24 hours
Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus
Couple run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.