Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries

The ministry has urged everyone to follow its instructions with regards to social distancing. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 167, the health ministry reported on Sunday.
Five of the registered patients have been in contact with coronavirus cases, eight were linked to travel and the remaining two are under investigation.
The ministry has also confirmed the recovery of 23 cases and urged everyone to follow its instructions with regards to social distancing.

Unmanned vehicles used to patrol streets of Tunis during coronavirus lockdown

Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

Unmanned vehicles used to patrol streets of Tunis during coronavirus lockdown

  • Tunis has been on lockdown since March 22
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

TUNIS: Unmanned robots are patrolling the streets of Tunisia’s capital as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The unmanned ground vehicles are called P-Guard and locally developed by Enova Robotics. They are being used by the Ministry of Interior to enforce its lockdown of Tunis.

The city has been on lockdown since March 22.

Enova, founded in Tunisia in 2014, describes the P-Guard as a “rugged security robot for multi-terrain applications.”

The robot uses several infrared cameras to function, which are arranged to cover the entire surrounding of the robot and it is also fitted with a thermal camera and a sound and light alarm system. 

The robot incorporates GPS to locate itself in its environment as well as a laser telemetry system.

Tunisia has 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had eight mortalities from the virus.

