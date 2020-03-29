Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries

Unmanned vehicles used to patrol streets of Tunis during coronavirus lockdown

TUNIS: Unmanned robots are patrolling the streets of Tunisia’s capital as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The unmanned ground vehicles are called P-Guard and locally developed by Enova Robotics. They are being used by the Ministry of Interior to enforce its lockdown of Tunis.

The city has been on lockdown since March 22.

#WATCH: Man in Tunis confronted by unmanned robot patrolling the streets during #Coronavirus lockdown...



Gets told to "hurry up" when he says he is "just buying cigarettes" #Tunisia #COVID19



More on the city's unmanned vehicles here: https://t.co/UUKxabtsdd pic.twitter.com/drM2NzcsoS — arabnews (@arabnews) March 29, 2020

Enova, founded in Tunisia in 2014, describes the P-Guard as a “rugged security robot for multi-terrain applications.”

The robot uses several infrared cameras to function, which are arranged to cover the entire surrounding of the robot and it is also fitted with a thermal camera and a sound and light alarm system.

The robot incorporates GPS to locate itself in its environment as well as a laser telemetry system.

Tunisia has 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had eight mortalities from the virus.