DUBAI: Oman has recorded 15 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 167, the health ministry reported on Sunday.
Five of the registered patients have been in contact with coronavirus cases, eight were linked to travel and the remaining two are under investigation.
The ministry has also confirmed the recovery of 23 cases and urged everyone to follow its instructions with regards to social distancing.
Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries
