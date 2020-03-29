Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin (front L) and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (front R) visit a hospital where patients infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus are being treated, in the settlement of Kommunarka in Moscow on March 24, 2020. (AFP)
  • At least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday
  • The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours
MOSCOW: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.

Authorities in Moscow, Russia’s worst-affected area, shut shops and entertainment venues from Saturday and urged Muscovites to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin.

But at least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on the city’s vast public transportation network, Sobyanin said on his website.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase. More than 1,000 cases of the disease have already been recorded in Moscow. Nobody is insured,” Sobyanin wrote.

“An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone’s eyes.”

The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,534. Nine people have died of the coronavirus, seven of which in Moscow.

  • The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797
  • Except for a brief lull recorded on Thursday, Spain’s death toll has been rising daily
MADRID: Spain confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.
The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 78,797 — after the one-day increase of 9.1 percent — as the country battles the world’s second most deadly outbreak after Italy.
Except for a brief lull recorded on Thursday, Spain’s death toll has been rising daily.
However, officials have pointed to a slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases and expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak was approaching.
Spain also reported Sunday that 14,709 people had been cured of COVID-19, a rise of 19.7 percent in 24 hours.
Like Italy, Spain on Saturday tightened measures to contain the outbreak, ordering a halt to all “non-essential” activities.
“All workers in non-essential economic activities must stay at home for two weeks,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
The health, food and energy sectors are among areas considered to be essential.
An emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday was to decide on the details of the new measure.
Currently, people in Spain are authorized to leave home for work if remote work is not possible, to buy food, get medical care or briefly walk their dog.

